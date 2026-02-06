Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro specs surface ahead of launch

We may now know (almost) everything about Nothing’s upcoming mid-rangers.

Nothing
Front and back view of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, placed on a wooden table.
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Nothing’s next mid-range phones are getting closer — and a fresh leak may have spilled almost everything ahead of schedule.  

Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro specs leak ahead of launch


Video Thumbnail
A short video of Carl Pei's interview. | Video credit — YouTube

After Carl Pei teased the company's 'big plans' for the (4a) series, X leaker Gadgetsdata now fills in most of the blanks. The February 5 post was briefly deleted, but now it's available once again, giving Nothing fans a peek at what Nothing has prepared. Supposedly, the Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro will feature:

Rumored specs for the Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro

  • New design
  • Flat OLED display, 120Hz
  • ~5,100-5,200mAh battery (Nothing Phone (4a) Pro), 50W charging support
  • IP65 rating
  • UFS 3.1 storage
  • Camera setup similar to the (3a) series

Leaked specs of the Nothing Phone (4a) series. | Image credit — X
Leaked specs of the Nothing Phone (4a) series. | Image credit — X

What will make you consider getting a Nothing Phone (4a)?

From this leak, we also understand both phones are likely to launch in March 2026, with a price hike on the horizon. This actually isn’t the first leak to point in that direction. Several days ago (Feb 3), leaker Yogesh Brar gave us an idea of what to expect in an X post, also pinpointing the launch date to March 5.

A higher price is practically set in stone


While sometimes leakers don't turn out to be correct in their price increase predictions, in this case, it's practically set in stone. Back in January, Carl Pei posted an article on X, explaining how substantially increased memory costs will result in more expensive smartphones in 2026. 

In the interview posted on YouTube, the Nothing CEO once again discussed the "RAM situation," confirming the new Nothing phones will come at a higher price.

Is the Nothing Phone (4a) series an upgrade?


Given the almost certain price hike, some users may be wondering if the Nothing Phone (4a) series will be a meaningful upgrade. To answer this question, let's look at the Nothing Phone (3a) lineup's full specs: 

Specs comparison: Nothing Phone (3a) vs Nothing Phone (3a) Pro


Nothing Phone (3a)
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Nothing Phone (3a) Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Design
Dimensions
163.52 x 77.5 x 8.35 mm 163.52 x 77.5 x 8.39 mm
Weight
201.0 g 211.0 g
Display
Size
6.8-inch 6.8-inch
Type
OLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SM7635 (4 nm) Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SM7635 (4 nm)
Memory
8GB/128GB
12GB/256GB 		12GB/256GB
OS
Android (15) Android (15)
Battery
Type
5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 50.0W Wired: 50.0W
Camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/1.57" 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Second camera
8 MP (Ultra-wide) 8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Third camera
50 MP (Telephoto)
Optical zoom: 2.0x
Aperture size: F2.0
Sensor size: 1/2.74" 		50 MP (Telephoto)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.5
Front
32 MP 50 MP
See the full Nothing Phone (3a) vs Nothing Phone (3a) Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

  • Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
  • 5,000mAh battery, 50W
  • OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • IP64 rating
  • UFS 2.2 storage

If the Gadgetsdata's X leak is correct, we're not looking at a serious upgrade on all fronts. Aside from the new chip, faster storage, bigger battery, and slightly improved IP rating, both generations appear quite similar. That is, of course, if there are no major improvements on the camera front as well. 

Will the Nothing Phone (4a) lineup be worth it? 


In a world where most smartphones look nearly identical, Nothing is taking an entirely different approach. I, for one, am very curious about this rumored new design of the Nothing Phone (4a) — but will it be enough? 

To me, it depends. Even if the specs aren't that much different than the Nothing Phone (3a), the upcoming series might still be worth it, especially if the price hike isn't more than $50.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
