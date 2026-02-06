The Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro specs surface ahead of launch
We may now know (almost) everything about Nothing’s upcoming mid-rangers.
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro for illustrative purposes. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Nothing’s next mid-range phones are getting closer — and a fresh leak may have spilled almost everything ahead of schedule.
Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro specs leak ahead of launch
A short video of Carl Pei's interview. | Video credit — YouTube
After Carl Pei teased the company's 'big plans' for the (4a) series, X leaker Gadgetsdata now fills in most of the blanks. The February 5 post was briefly deleted, but now it's available once again, giving Nothing fans a peek at what Nothing has prepared. Supposedly, the Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro will feature:
Rumored specs for the Nothing Phone (4a) and (4a) Pro
- New design
- Flat OLED display, 120Hz
- ~5,100-5,200mAh battery (Nothing Phone (4a) Pro), 50W charging support
- IP65 rating
- UFS 3.1 storage
- Camera setup similar to the (3a) series
Leaked specs of the Nothing Phone (4a) series. | Image credit — X
What will make you consider getting a Nothing Phone (4a)?
From this leak, we also understand both phones are likely to launch in March 2026, with a price hike on the horizon. This actually isn’t the first leak to point in that direction. Several days ago (Feb 3), leaker Yogesh Brar gave us an idea of what to expect in an X post, also pinpointing the launch date to March 5.
Nothing 4a & 4a Pro set to launch globally by early March— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 3, 2026
Tentative date : March 5th
Highlight:
- Upgraded storage (UFS3.1)
- New Design
- Marginal battery bump
- Snapdragon chipset
- Higher price
A higher price is practically set in stone
While sometimes leakers don't turn out to be correct in their price increase predictions, in this case, it's practically set in stone. Back in January, Carl Pei posted an article on X, explaining how substantially increased memory costs will result in more expensive smartphones in 2026.
In the interview posted on YouTube, the Nothing CEO once again discussed the "RAM situation," confirming the new Nothing phones will come at a higher price.
Is the Nothing Phone (4a) series an upgrade?
Given the almost certain price hike, some users may be wondering if the Nothing Phone (4a) series will be a meaningful upgrade. To answer this question, let's look at the Nothing Phone (3a) lineup's full specs:
Specs comparison: Nothing Phone (3a) vs Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
|
|Nothing Phone (3a)
|Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
|Dimensions
|163.52 x 77.5 x 8.35 mm
|163.52 x 77.5 x 8.39 mm
|Weight
|201.0 g
|211.0 g
|Size
|6.8-inch
|6.8-inch
|Type
|OLED, 120Hz
|OLED, 120Hz
|System chip
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SM7635 (4 nm)
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SM7635 (4 nm)
|Memory
| 8GB/128GB
12GB/256GB
|12GB/256GB
|OS
|Android (15)
|Android (15)
|Type
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge speed
|Wired: 50.0W
|Wired: 50.0W
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/1.57"
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
|Second camera
|8 MP (Ultra-wide)
| 8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
|Third camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto)
Optical zoom: 2.0x
Aperture size: F2.0
Sensor size: 1/2.74"
| 50 MP (Telephoto)
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.5
|Front
|32 MP
|50 MP
- Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
- 5,000mAh battery, 50W
- OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
- IP64 rating
- UFS 2.2 storage
Will the Nothing Phone (4a) lineup be worth it?
In a world where most smartphones look nearly identical, Nothing is taking an entirely different approach. I, for one, am very curious about this rumored new design of the Nothing Phone (4a) — but will it be enough?
To me, it depends. Even if the specs aren't that much different than the Nothing Phone (3a), the upcoming series might still be worth it, especially if the price hike isn't more than $50.
