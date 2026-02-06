All you talked about in 2025 was Huawei (and this one feature nobody wants)
2025 may not have introduced some truly groundbreaking new mobile tech, but the PhoneArena community didn't observe quietly. And that's great!
Last year brought some dividing opinions on big subjects. The Galaxy S25 Ultra design wasn't left out. Reception was rather favorable initially, with a total of 3,691 users liking it. The honeymoon phase didn't last long, though: just a month later, nearly the same amount of readers voted against it.
To me, the highlight of community voting hits a subject manufacturers are increasingly relying on nowadays: AI. A surprising number of users said they don't care about AI extras on their phones at all. I'm not talking 1,000 people -- it was 4,471 of you who... just don't want AI.
It wasn't just your votes that were heard: many members of the PhoneArena community engaged in discussions last year. Here are some of the most-discussed topics you talked about in 2025:
This topic explores the Pixel lineup as a global best-seller and whether it's finally ready to become one. While it's still not a true Samsung-grade rival, the Pixel has gathered a strong following, which is a step in the direction of global appeal.
It's been years since Huawei phones disappeared from the Western landscape. But our community believes it deserves a place in the Western market, even though it has tough competition to battle.
The Apple vs Android debate has been going on for so many years, it now feels like a family feud that no one remembers how it got started. But as the market evolves, by 2025, this topic has largely shifted to Samsung vs Apple, primarily due to Samsung's overall dominance of the smartphone market.
The voice of the community
You guys sure love voting! | Image by PhoneArena
Discussions that made an impact
It wasn't just your votes that were heard: many members of the PhoneArena community engaged in discussions last year. Here are some of the most-discussed topics you talked about in 2025:
First result for the most comments in 2025. | Image by PhoneArena
And if you want to check out the full PhoneArena Wrapped 2025 report, click here.
