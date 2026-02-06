All you talked about in 2025 was Huawei (and this one feature nobody wants)

And that's great!

Discussions that made an impact

Recommended For You



This topic explores the Pixel lineup as a global best-seller and whether it's finally ready to become one. While it's still not a true Samsung-grade rival, the Pixel has gathered a strong following, which is a step in the direction of global appeal.



This topic explores the Pixel lineup as a global best-seller and whether it's finally ready to become one. While it's still not a true Samsung-grade rival, the Pixel has gathered a strong following, which is a step in the direction of global appeal.



It's been years since Huawei phones disappeared from the Western landscape. But our community believes it deserves a place in the Western market, even though it has tough competition to battle.



It's been years since Huawei phones disappeared from the Western landscape. But our community believes it deserves a place in the Western market, even though it has tough competition to battle.



The Apple vs Android debate has been going on for so many years, it now feels like a family feud that no one remembers how it got started. But as the market evolves, by 2025, this topic has largely shifted to Samsung vs Apple, primarily due to Samsung's overall dominance of the smartphone market.

And if you want to check out the full PhoneArena Wrapped 2025 report, click here The Apple vs Android debate has been going on for so many years, it now feels like a family feud that no one remembers how it got started. But as the market evolves, by 2025, this topic has largely shifted to Samsung vs Apple, primarily due to Samsung's overall dominance of the smartphone market.