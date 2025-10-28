People just want Apple to stop messing around and make a good foldable iPhone
The people have spoken! No more delays in pursuit of pointless perfection, Apple! We need a foldable iPhone, and we need it now.
Apple is an odd company: on the one hand, it will release iPadOS 18 and brick several M4 iPad models, or iOS 26 with Liquid Glass, leading to no one being able to read their notifications. But, on the other hand, it’ll also delay jumping into the foldable smartphone market for years in pursuit of perfection.
Perfection that, according to you, isn’t really necessary. You just want Apple to stop messing around and make a good foldable iPhone already.
Give the people what they want, Apple
Due to the company’s obsession with perfection, it’s setting up the foldable iPhone for disappointment. According to a poll, where over 2,000 of you made your opinions heard, most of you just want Apple to get on with it.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is selling like hot cakes, and many of you would love something similar but with iOS. After all, if the Fold 7 is performing so well, surely the foldable iPhone would too, right? You seem to think so, at least.
The foldable iPhone doesn’t need a perfect display
Most of Apple’s delays for a foldable phone of its own are due to the company wanting to release a product that has a completely invisible crease in the center of the display. Not only is this pretty much impossible with current technology, it’s also not really needed at all.
Use the Fold 7, for example, or even the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and you’ll realize that the crease is completely invisible already when you’re using the phone normally. Striving for a crease that is invisible even when the phone is held at an angle under a light is…a difficult task.
We’d love a foldable iPhone
The iPhone 17 Pro, despite its controversial redesign, just helped Apple set a new record. Here’s the thing: Apple users have been so starved of new designs that they’ll take anything novel at this point, even if they don’t necessarily love it.
Apple, the people have spoken, you don’t need to release the most perfect foldable phone ever made for it to sell well. It just has to be as good as the competition, and it’ll be flying off of shelves. Just look at the Fold 7.
