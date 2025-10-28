Thought the iPhone 17 Pro looked bad? It just helped Apple set a new record
The iPhone 17 series has performed so well that it just helped Apple cross a massive milestone in market value.
Despite severe backlash towards the iPhone 17 Pro redesign when images first started being leaked, the entire iPhone 17 series has performed remarkably well. Leaving the iPhone 16 in the dust when it comes to initial sales, the new phones have helped Apple set a new record and quelled investor fears.
Apple crosses $4 trillion in market value
Hot on the heels of Nvidia and Microsoft, Apple today crossed $4 trillion in market value: the third publicly traded American company to have done so. Analysts agree that much of this growth was driven by sales for the iPhone 17 series, which reassured investors who had been growing twitchy due to the slow progress on Apple Intelligence.
The iPhone Air hasn’t sold well, but the base model iPhone 17 picked up the slack, as consumers agree that it’s the best standard model iPhone that Apple has released in years.
Breathing room for other categories
iPhone 17 Pro has sold well despite the controversial redesign. | Image credit — PhoneArena
This isn’t just good news for Apple because it’s now an even more ridiculously valuable company, it’s also good news because the company has gotten some time to breathe. Apple Intelligence has been lagging behind rival offerings, but Apple now knows that it doesn’t have to rush it out the door to regain investor confidence.
It also signals to Apple that it should keep experimenting with new designs, as sales picked up after years of phones that looked pretty much the same. Consumers want something new and exciting, and the iPhone 17 series gives it to them. Even the iPhone Air, though performing weakly at the moment, is beloved by those that own one.
The numbers speak for themselves
People like to mock Apple a lot, and much of it is justified, but the numbers speak for themselves. Whether you love the company’s approach to smartphones or not, there is still a huge market for the iPhone.
Public opinion on the iPhone 17 Pro, from what I’ve observed, has also taken a sharp turn since its launch. Now, most people don’t really mention the redesign at all, and those that do only do so to let everyone know that the new design has grown on them.
So, yeah: more new iPhone designs, please! Not everything is guaranteed to be a hit, but that’s just how the industry works.
