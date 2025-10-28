Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Thought the iPhone 17 Pro looked bad? It just helped Apple set a new record

The iPhone 17 series has performed so well that it just helped Apple cross a massive milestone in market value.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro rear cameras
Despite severe backlash towards the iPhone 17 Pro redesign when images first started being leaked, the entire iPhone 17 series has performed remarkably well. Leaving the iPhone 16 in the dust when it comes to initial sales, the new phones have helped Apple set a new record and quelled investor fears.

Apple crosses $4 trillion in market value


Hot on the heels of Nvidia and Microsoft, Apple today crossed $4 trillion in market value: the third publicly traded American company to have done so. Analysts agree that much of this growth was driven by sales for the iPhone 17 series, which reassured investors who had been growing twitchy due to the slow progress on Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone Air hasn’t sold well, but the base model iPhone 17 picked up the slack, as consumers agree that it’s the best standard model iPhone that Apple has released in years.

Breathing room for other categories




This isn’t just good news for Apple because it’s now an even more ridiculously valuable company, it’s also good news because the company has gotten some time to breathe. Apple Intelligence has been lagging behind rival offerings, but Apple now knows that it doesn’t have to rush it out the door to regain investor confidence.

It also signals to Apple that it should keep experimenting with new designs, as sales picked up after years of phones that looked pretty much the same. Consumers want something new and exciting, and the iPhone 17 series gives it to them. Even the iPhone Air, though performing weakly at the moment, is beloved by those that own one.

Do you own an iPhone Air?

Vote View Result


The numbers speak for themselves


People like to mock Apple a lot, and much of it is justified, but the numbers speak for themselves. Whether you love the company’s approach to smartphones or not, there is still a huge market for the iPhone.

Public opinion on the iPhone 17 Pro, from what I’ve observed, has also taken a sharp turn since its launch. Now, most people don’t really mention the redesign at all, and those that do only do so to let everyone know that the new design has grown on them.

So, yeah: more new iPhone designs, please! Not everything is guaranteed to be a hit, but that’s just how the industry works.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless