Paying $300 for a watch that can be replaced by a $30 fitness tracker: Pixel Watch 6 months later

Google’s Pixel Watch is my first and (probably) last smartwatch.





Here’s what I think about the Google Pixel Watch six months after the original debut of what’s supposed to be one of Android’s “default smartwatches”, and why I think most people will be better off without one.





Google Pixel Watch 6 months later: Google Assistant makes the first Pixel Watch as smart as it is, while the anti-Apple design makes it the right choice for any occasion

Let’s start by talking about what makes the Pixel Watch good!







Looks are subjective but the Pixel Watch looks good, and certainly “classier” than my fitness band; moreover, unlike the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch is circular, which is the shape I associate a watch with - it looks good when combined with any outfit, which isn’t the case with my fitness tracker or the squarish Apple Watch

Using the Pixel Watch as a remote control for my Pixel 7 Pro and my Google Nest Mini might be the least impressing thing about the watch, but it’s what makes it truly convenient for me

Having Google Assistant on your wrist makes simple requests such as setting timers, and Googling things even quicker and easier with one exception - the loudspeaker on the Pixel Watch is relatively quiet; still Google assistant is the feature that makes Pixel Watch as smart as it is, and Google’s ticker wouldn’t be the same without it

Although I don’t make use of all the fitness and health tracking features, I must to admit the Pixel Watch is indeed a great fit for those who need to do that; I’ve been particularly impressed with the Sleep tracking feature, which seems to accurately reflect how good my sleep was with detailed information about my sleeping habits



Pixel Watch is my first and probably last (Google) smartwatch: Poor battery life, bad charging experience, and an unnecessary $10 subscription make Google’s debut smartwatch difficult to recommend





As a first-time smartwatch user, I have a few main complaints that I’d like to file…

Without a doubt the biggest problem with the Pixel Watch is battery life; the watch barely lasts a day on a single charge, and you can expect features like the Always-on display and sleep tracking to reduce battery life by at least 20%; heavy users, don’t be surprised if you need to top up your Pixel Watch before the end of the day

Related to the subpar battery experience, the second issues I take with the Pixel Watch is with the fact that Google didn’t make it compatible with Qi wireless charging and Reverse Wireless Charging on the back of my Pixel 7 Pro; this means you can only charge your Pixel Watch with the charger in the box; the overall charging experience is a total pain in the rear - the bundled magnetic charger has the weakest magnetic connection I’ve ever witnessed





In case you weren’t aware, Google acquired Fitbit in beginning of 2021, which is why the Fitbit fitness-tracking app is now the default way of tracking your health and fitness data on Pixel Watch; unfortunately, Google has decided to lock certain “premium” fitness tracking features behind a $10 monthly subscription, which seems a bit unfair and like a missed opportunity to give people another good reason to buy a Pixel Watch over competing smartwatches; Andrew Romero from 9to5Google has done a great job at breaking down the difference between the free and premium features you get with the Fitbit app on Pixel Watch

Finally, Google and bugs are two words I’m usually afraid to see in one sentence, and although I haven’t encountered many problems with the Pixel Watch myself (again, I’m a light user), this doesn’t mean the first Pixel Watch is bug-free; for example, some notifications can take up to 10 minutes to arrive on my Pixel Watch, while other users have reported bigger issues like the inability to activate LTE with certain carriers, lack of WhatsApp notifications, inability to sync data with Fitbit app, late alarms, and problems with charging (which might or might not be caused by the weak magnetic charger); Jean Leon from PiunikaWeb is tracking most if not all Pixel Watch bugs and updating their status



Pixel Watch 6 months later: Not paying $300 for a smartwatch that can be replaced by a $30 fitness band





Compared to what it can do and, more importantly, for how long it can do it (battery life, again), I don’t see why the Pixel Watch and other smartwatches in this price range cost $300-500.



I say that because, in the end, none of the issues I take with the Pixel Watch are strictly unique to Google’s debut smartwatch. In fact, quite the opposite.



In other words, Google walked itself into a product category, which has sort of been “flawed by design” for years now, which doesn’t make it a bad business move. However, to get me to buy and use an expensive smartwatch, I’ll ask manufacturers to make them last a week on a single charge, and let me charge them on any wireless charger. Huawei’s smartwatches come the closest to that but they aren’t exactly a perfect fit for a Pixel, let alone an iPhone user.







Pixel Watch 2: What Google needs to improve to get me to become a full-time smartwatch user





Although we didn’t hear anything about an upcoming Pixel Watch 2 at Google’s recent I/O conference, this isn’t a reason not to start thinking about the upgrade to the Pixel Watch, which (according to early reports) might debut alongside the Pixel 8 series this fall…

Shocker! My first request would be for longer battery life. Ideally, the Pixel Watch 2 would last about a week on a single charge. Now, the smartwatch users amongst you will think I’m crazy to ask for that, but considering Huawei and Honor smartwatches can last up to two weeks before they need to be charged, my thinking is wishful but far from unrealistic. With that in mind, I’m aware that Apple and Samsung’s smartwatches (Google’s primary competitors), aren’t exactly battery champions either, so let’s start with something more realistic like a two-day battery? I’m negotiating with and by myself here…

Moving on, it goes without saying that the ideal Pixel Watch 2 wouldn’t only officially support Qi wireless charging, but it’d also be designed to do so. This would make Pixel Watch 2 easier to charge with any standard wireless charger but also enable charging your Pixel Watch on the back of your Pixel smartphone without having to remove the watch straps

What also goes without saying (a saying that makes no sense when I know I have to say the thing), is that the Pixel Watch 2 desperately needs a new (wired) charger. Of course, the best solution would be USB-C but since there doesn’t seem to be enough space in smartwatches for a USB-C connection, I’d settle for stronger magnets in the current charger design

And finally, let’s get rid of the need for a $10 Fitbit subscription for “premium” Fitbit app functions, Google? Or make it part of The Google One plan? Or the YouTube premium plan?

Pixel Watch 2 - fix it or make it at least as cheap as the Apple Watch SE

And in the very end (I promise!), I'd propose Google to reposition the Pixel Watch from a “premium” to an entry-level smartwatch by lowering the price to $250 to match the entry-level Apple Watch SE.



Given that Google's phones like the



Alternatively, Google can (and probably should) make the $350 asking price for Pixel Watch 2 worth it by addressing the issues mentioned in this story. A unibody design, slimmer bezels and a larger screen, a better, louder loudspeaker, and more color options would be nice for $350.



