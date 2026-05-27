YouTube now helps you answer the big question on your mind after viewing a video

A pair of tap dancers that look alike, flawlessly perform synchronized tap dancing routines while popular hit songs play in the background. Is it real life or is it AI? A lion climbs out of an enclosure and attacks petting-zoo animals in the area, and once again we ask you: Is it real life or AI?

Are those tap dancing brothers, perfectly in sync with each other, AI?





Videos that seem outlandish or impossibly perfect are being called AI. For example, the tap dancing Gardiner brothers (Michael and Matthew) would appear to be AI as they look alike, and dance in sync. However, videos starring the Gardiner brothers are real life and not AI. The clip showing the lion, on the other hand, is AI.

Some AI labels will be automatically placed on video listings by YouTube





Why are you happy to see YouTube do this? I incorrectly thought some videos were AI. Those performing in real life should get credit. It is important to know if some stunts required AI to do. Vote 2 Votes





While those posting videos on YouTube are supposed to include a label indicating whether a video is AI, this hasn't always been the case. So YouTube is going to remedy this situation by making AI labels that will automatically show up on such videos . In addition, they will be more visible.





For long-form videos, the AI label will be placed directly below the video player, but above the description. On YouTube Shorts, the AI label will appear as an overlay on the video. YouTube says, "This is now the single label format for all photorealistic and meaningfully AI-altered or generated content on YouTube."

Creators will still have to manually tell YouTube if a video used AI tools





Creators are still being asked by YouTube to manually disclose whether AI was used to produce a video. But here's the thing, YouTube is making a change aimed at those creators who prefer not to reveal whether they used AI in a specific video.







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If a creator fails to say whether he used AI to make a video, but YouTube's systems discover "significant photorealistic AI use," an AI label will be applied automatically. But this doesn't mean that YouTube has the final word in determining if a video is AI or not. YouTube is telling creators that if they see that a video they made is labeled as AI even though it is not, they can go to YouTube Studios and update the disclosure status.





However, the use of certain AI tools such as YouTube's Veo or Dream Screen will permanently label such content as AI. This also applies to content containing C2PA metadata which indicates that it was fully generative AI.

You will now know immediately if a video is real





With the new labels in place, if a video looks realistic, you'll be able to know right away with a quick glance at the video's listing whether it is real life or AI. What more can you ask for?



