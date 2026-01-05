Oppo Find X9 Ultra may have the camera specs to make Samsung very worried
Leaked camera specs for the Find X9 Ultra reveal how far Oppo’s camera may go to beat the competition.
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Oppo Find X8 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Oppo may double down on the camera hardware with its upcoming Ultra flagship. The company’s Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch in the coming months and challenge Samsung’s underwhelming approach with the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera.
We’ve already heard that Oppo plans to equip the Find X9 Ultra with four cameras on the back, two of which have 200MP sensors and another two with 50MP sensors. According to the latest leaked details, one of the 50MP cameras will feature a 10x optical zoom, making it the first true 230 mm optical telephoto camera since the Galaxy 23 Ultra.
Fans of Chinese flagships sure have a lot to be excited about. Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China, before its international premiere, likely in March. Vivo is rumored to join Xiaomi in the European market with the Vivo X300 Ultra, alongside the Find X9 Ultra. All three devices are pushing the boundaries of what flagship camera phones can do while delivering the latest and greatest chipsets, batteries, and displays.
While that’s good news for European users, it’s much less exciting for Samsung. For the first time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will face such fierce competition on the global smartphone market. Considering Samsung’s rumored plans for minimal upgrades over last year’s models, that could mean trouble for the Korean company.
Oppo may feature fantastic specs for the Find X9 Ultra, but that’s far from enough to make it a fantastic smartphone. The company needs to nail the software and extract the best possible performance from the hardware. I believe that’s possible, considering how great the Find X9 Pro is, but I won’t get excited before we have the Ultra version officially released.
Oppo Find X9 Ultra may have two sizable 200MP sensors
We’ve already heard that Oppo plans to equip the Find X9 Ultra with four cameras on the back, two of which have 200MP sensors and another two with 50MP sensors. According to the latest leaked details, one of the 50MP cameras will feature a 10x optical zoom, making it the first true 230 mm optical telephoto camera since the Galaxy 23 Ultra.
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The other zoom camera will feature a more conventional triple zoom, equivalent to 70 mm, and an f/2.2 aperture, according to a report (source in Chinese) from Digital Chat Station. That camera will feature a new 1/1.28-inch OmniVision sensor, further extending its light sensitivity.
The full camera specs and sensors of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may be the following:
- 15 mm ultra-wide with 50MP Samsung JN5 1/2.76-inch
- 23 mm wide with 200MP Sony LYT-901 1/1.12-inch
- 70 mm 3x periscope 200MP OmniVision OV52A 1/1.28-inch
- 230 mm 10x telephoto zoom 50MP Samsung JN5 1/2.76-inch
Multiple Ultra competitors
OnePlus Find X9 Pro already has a great camera. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Fans of Chinese flagships sure have a lot to be excited about. Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China, before its international premiere, likely in March. Vivo is rumored to join Xiaomi in the European market with the Vivo X300 Ultra, alongside the Find X9 Ultra. All three devices are pushing the boundaries of what flagship camera phones can do while delivering the latest and greatest chipsets, batteries, and displays.
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Which Oppo Find X9 Ultra camera spec makes you the most excited?
The 10x optical zoom
35.91%
The two 200MP cameras
35.91%
The large main 200MP sensors
25.41%
I don’t like any of the specs
2.76%
While that’s good news for European users, it’s much less exciting for Samsung. For the first time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will face such fierce competition on the global smartphone market. Considering Samsung’s rumored plans for minimal upgrades over last year’s models, that could mean trouble for the Korean company.
It’s not only the hardware
Oppo may feature fantastic specs for the Find X9 Ultra, but that’s far from enough to make it a fantastic smartphone. The company needs to nail the software and extract the best possible performance from the hardware. I believe that’s possible, considering how great the Find X9 Pro is, but I won’t get excited before we have the Ultra version officially released.
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