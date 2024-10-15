Oppo Find X8 series' colors revealed in newly leaked renders
Render of Oppo Find X8 in blue. | Image credit – Evan Blass
Oppo is set to unveil its next flagship, the Find X8 series, on October 24. While we've already gotten a glimpse of the device in some live photos, new leaked renders now reveal the different color options that will be available.
Take a look at the Oppo Find X8's color options
According to a new report, well-known and trusted leaker Evan Blass has shared official renders of the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, giving us a closer look at the design and color options. According to the images, the Oppo Find X8 will come in four shades:
- Black
- White
- Blue
- Pink
Oppo Find X8 in the colors listed above. | Image credit – Evan Blass
Meanwhile, the leaked images of the Find X8 Pro confirm it will come in classic color options like:
- Black
- White
- Blue
Oppo Find X8 Pro in black, blue and white. | Image credit – Evan Blass
Reports suggest that the Find X8 is slightly more compact, featuring a 6.6-inch display, while the Pro version boasts a larger 6.78-inch screen. Though the displays may look flat, they actually sport a subtle micro-quad-curved design. Both models also showcase ultra-thin bezels that are evenly sized, giving them a sleek and modern look.
The leaked renders give us a clearer view of the alert slider, along with the power and volume buttons. The Pro version has an extra Quick Capture button, reportedly featuring a capacitive design with a linear motor. This new button is expected to work much like the Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16 series, offering a quick and seamless way to snap photos.
Shifting the focus to the back, both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro sport a huge circular camera module with the iconic Hasselblad logo centered within it. The LED flash sits just outside the module, positioned in the upper-left corner on both models.
Oppo is set to launch the Find X8 series exclusively in China at first, with a global release likely following later. Given all the rumored specs and the detailed renders we've seen from every angle, I think this new flagship is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and it's definitely poised to be a fierce contender in this month's lineup of Chinese flagship smartphones.
Things that are NOT allowed: