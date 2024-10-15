See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Oppo Find X8 series' colors revealed in newly leaked renders

Render of Oppo Find X8 in blue. | Image credit – Evan Blass

Oppo is set to unveil its next flagship, the Find X8 series, on October 24. While we've already gotten a glimpse of the device in some live photos, new leaked renders now reveal the different color options that will be available.

Take a look at the Oppo Find X8's color options


According to a new report, well-known and trusted leaker Evan Blass has shared official renders of the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, giving us a closer look at the design and color options. According to the images, the Oppo Find X8 will come in four shades:

  • Black
  • White
  • Blue
  • Pink

Oppo Find X8 in the colors listed above. | Image credit – Evan Blass

Meanwhile, the leaked images of the Find X8 Pro confirm it will come in classic color options like:

  • Black
  • White
  • Blue

Oppo Find X8 Pro in black, blue and white. | Image credit – Evan Blass

Reports suggest that the Find X8 is slightly more compact, featuring a 6.6-inch display, while the Pro version boasts a larger 6.78-inch screen. Though the displays may look flat, they actually sport a subtle micro-quad-curved design. Both models also showcase ultra-thin bezels that are evenly sized, giving them a sleek and modern look.

The leaked renders give us a clearer view of the alert slider, along with the power and volume buttons. The Pro version has an extra Quick Capture button, reportedly featuring a capacitive design with a linear motor. This new button is expected to work much like the Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16 series, offering a quick and seamless way to snap photos.

Shifting the focus to the back, both the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro sport a huge circular camera module with the iconic Hasselblad logo centered within it. The LED flash sits just outside the module, positioned in the upper-left corner on both models.

Wondering what's under the hood? Well, the Oppo Find X8 series is expected to pack MediaTek's freshly released Dimensity 9400 chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. As for battery life, Oppo is going all out with a hefty 5,700 mAh battery. It might support 80W wired charging and 50W magnetic wireless fast charging, ensuring you're powered up in no time.

Oppo is set to launch the Find X8 series exclusively in China at first, with a global release likely following later. Given all the rumored specs and the detailed renders we've seen from every angle, I think this new flagship is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and it's definitely poised to be a fierce contender in this month's lineup of Chinese flagship smartphones.
