MediaTek launches Dimensity 9400 with upgraded performance and AI capabilities

– Joe Chen, President at MediaTek, October 2024



The chipset also features an Immortalis-G925 GPU and MediaTek's 8th-generation NPU. MediaTek states that the GPU delivers 41% faster peak performance and 40% faster ray tracing performance. This could lead to slightly higher frames per second in some games, but real-world testing will provide a better understanding of its performance.There are high expectations for the 8th-gen NPU and its capacity to tackle advancing AI processing. MediaTek claims the Dimensity 9400 is the first mobile chipset to support on-device LoRA training. LoRA, or Low Rank Adaptation, is an innovative technique for fine-tuning deep learning models by minimizing the number of trainable parameters, allowing for more efficient task switching.The chipset also enables high-quality on-device video generation. Additionally, MediaTek's new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE) upgrades traditional AI applications to more advanced agentic AI applications, promising up to 80% faster large language model (LLM) prompt performance and up to 35% greater power efficiency. I think it'll be interesting to see how smartphone manufacturers leverage this technology and whether it makes a noticeable difference for users.For video and photography, the Dimensity 9400 features the MediaTek Imagiq 1090, which allows for HDR video recording across the entire zoom range. Its Smooth Zoom technology makes it easier to capture moving subjects while cutting power consumption by up to 14% during 4K60 video recording. The chipset supports a maximum camera sensor of 320 MP and can handle 8K60 video capture.Finally, the chipset features an upgraded 5G modem that offers performance of up to 7 GB/s. It also comes with a new 4nm Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo chip, which boasts lower power consumption than the previous generation.All in all, I think the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 ticks all the right boxes – at least on paper. The true test will be how it performs in real-world scenarios. Still, the mix of efficient, powerful cores and an upgraded NPU that builds on the last generation sets a promising stage.MediaTek hasn't revealed which smartphones will be the first to feature the new chipset, but it did mention that they're set to launch in Q4 2024. Next week, we expect to see the vivo X200 series, and all three models in that lineup will likely be the world's first devices powered by the Dimensity 9400 . Additionally, the Oppo Find X8 series, making its debut on October 24 in China, is also anticipated to include the Dimensity 9400 chip