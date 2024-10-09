Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Oppo Find X8 leaked in live images alongside specs details

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Oppo
Oppo Find X8 live image
Oppo Find X8 | Image credit: @ZionsAnvin
Oppo is one the big Chinese handset maker expected to launch new flagships this month. The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be introduced in late October in China, but they will be launched globally too at a later date.

Thanks to multiple sources, we now know what the Find X8 looks like in terms of specs. However, one of the leaks coming from China also clearly shows the phone’s front side.

It appears that Oppo has borrowed some design elements from Apple, which is why the Find X8 has a rather iPhone-esque look, at least from the front. What’s really interesting about the Find X8 is that it has extremely thin bezels, an alert slider and a customizable virtual pressure-sensitive button.

The specs leaked along with the pictures showing the front side of the phone confirm the Find X8 will indeed be equipped with MediaTek’s recently introduced Dimensity 9400 chipset.

We’re also getting more details about the camera setups, which apparently consists of three 50-megapixel sensors (main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto). Only the telephoto sensor is mentioned in the image, the Sony LYT-600, featuring 3x optical zoom.

Another interesting piece of information mentioned in the image leaked is the size of the battery. Oppo has decided to add a massive 5,700 mAh battery, which could potentially be one of the selling points of the flagship.

Oppo Find X8 specs sheet | Image credit: via Weibo 

The huge battery supports 80W wired and 50W magnetic wireless fast charging, so that’s another positive. Equally important is the fact that the Find X8 comes with IP68 or IP69 ingress protection, as well as ColorOS 15.0 right out of the box.

Last but not least, Oppo’s flagship boasts a stunning 6.5-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, which is manufactured by BOE. The phone weighs just 190 grams and it’s just 7mm thick, according to the image.

It’s worth noting that the report claims the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be introduced around October 21. Oppo’s flagships will be available in four different colors at launch: Black, Blue, Pink, and White.

Recommended Stories
Keep in mind that all these specs are available for the Chinese version of the flagship, although we don’t expect major changes for the global variant other than the software.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless