Oppo Find X8 leaked in live images alongside specs details

Oppo Find X8 | Image credit: @ZionsAnvinOppo is one the big Chinese handset maker expected to launch new flagships this month. The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be introduced in late October in China, but they will be launched globally too at a later date.
Thanks to multiple sources, we now know what the Find X8 looks like in terms of specs. However, one of the leaks coming from China also clearly shows the phone’s front side.
It appears that Oppo has borrowed some design elements from Apple, which is why the Find X8 has a rather iPhone-esque look, at least from the front. What’s really interesting about the Find X8 is that it has extremely thin bezels, an alert slider and a customizable virtual pressure-sensitive button.
The specs leaked along with the pictures showing the front side of the phone confirm the Find X8 will indeed be equipped with MediaTek’s recently introduced Dimensity 9400 chipset.
We’re also getting more details about the camera setups, which apparently consists of three 50-megapixel sensors (main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto). Only the telephoto sensor is mentioned in the image, the Sony LYT-600, featuring 3x optical zoom.
Another interesting piece of information mentioned in the image leaked is the size of the battery. Oppo has decided to add a massive 5,700 mAh battery, which could potentially be one of the selling points of the flagship.
Oppo Find X8 specs sheet | Image credit: via Weibo
The huge battery supports 80W wired and 50W magnetic wireless fast charging, so that’s another positive. Equally important is the fact that the Find X8 comes with IP68 or IP69 ingress protection, as well as ColorOS 15.0 right out of the box.
Last but not least, Oppo’s flagship boasts a stunning 6.5-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, which is manufactured by BOE. The phone weighs just 190 grams and it’s just 7mm thick, according to the image.
It’s worth noting that the report claims the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro will be introduced around October 21. Oppo’s flagships will be available in four different colors at launch: Black, Blue, Pink, and White.
