OPPO Find X8 to feature iPhone 16-like camera control button
OPPO Find X8 | Image credit — OPPO's Zhou Yibao on Weibo
OPPO, a prominent innovator in smartphone camera technology, is set to introduce a new feature in its upcoming Find X8 series, borrowing a page from Apple's iPhone 16 playbook. The Find X8 will reportedly include a pressure-sensitive shutter button similar to the Camera Control button found on the iPhone 16. This button allows for quick launching of the camera app, adjusting settings like aperture, exposure, and zoom, and performing other camera-related functions.
While this feature is novel for OPPO, it's worth noting that dedicated shutter buttons have been incorporated into Android devices before. Sony, for example, has included physical shutter buttons on several Xperia models, catering to users who prefer the tactile feedback and control it offers. However, OPPO's implementation appears to take it a step further with the addition of gesture controls and underwater functionality.
A video shared on Weibo by OPPO's product manager Zhou Yibao demonstrates the functionality of this new shutter button. Users can double-tap to launch the camera app and use swipe gestures to adjust the zoom level, mirroring the iPhone 16's Camera Control feature. Interestingly, the shutter button and swipe gestures function underwater, addressing a common challenge with touchscreens in wet environments.
Zhou Yibao's (Product Manager at OPPO) post and screenshot of the camera button being used underwater. | Images credit — Weibo
This addition builds upon OPPO's legacy of pushing smartphone camera boundaries. Its previous flagship, the Find X7 Ultra, even surpassed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in camera comparison tests. The Find X8 is expected to further elevate OPPO's camera capabilities with an upgraded module.
The Find X8 series is anticipated to launch with a refreshed design, Android 15, and improved internal hardware. While a recent leak offered a glimpse of the smartphone's appearance, more official details are expected from OPPO later this month.
I'm very intrigued by OPPO's adoption of this feature and its potential to become a new standard for Android devices. I'm eager to see how this and other advancements in the Find X8 series will enhance the user experience. The inclusion of a physical shutter button, particularly with added gesture controls and underwater functionality, could significantly impact smartphone photography. It will be interesting to see how this feature performs in real-world conditions and whether it influences future Android phone designs.
