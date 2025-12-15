You expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to cost the same – and Samsung should take the hint
Our poll shows a strong majority expecting Samsung to hold the line this year.
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Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
In the coming weeks, we expect Samsung to lift the curtain on the Galaxy S26 series. And while leaks and rumors keep circling around specs and features, one question feels unavoidable right now: how much are these phones going to cost? More specifically, how expensive will the already eye-wateringly pricey Galaxy S26 Ultra be?
Judging by our latest poll, this is clearly something you are thinking about, too. The results show that readers are almost as split and uncertain as we are when it comes to predicting Samsung’s next move on pricing. Yes, the majority believe there won’t be a price increase, but a surprisingly large chunk of voters are still bracing for Samsung to push prices even higher.
The price debate around the Galaxy S26 Ultra
At the time of writing, nearly 38% of voters expect Samsung to keep the Galaxy S26 Ultra priced exactly the same as its predecessor, at $1,299. And honestly, that expectation makes a lot of sense. If there are no major upgrades on the table, why would Samsung feel justified in charging more?
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Vote on the Galaxy S26 Ultra price:
$1,299.
38.01%
$1,349.
10.08%
$1,399.
10.9%
More than $1,399.
10.63%
Less than $1,299.
30.38%
I’m fully with you on this. Paying $1,299 for a smartphone – even one of the best flagship phones on the market – is already a big ask. That price point puts the Galaxy Ultra in a space where expectations are sky-high. If Samsung doesn’t bring meaningful improvements this year, raising the price would only work against it. At that point, it’s not just about value perception – it’s about giving users a reason not to look elsewhere.
Most of you think the price will stay the same. A slightly smaller group expects a price increase, while many are hoping for an even lower price tag. | Image by Screenshot by PhoneArena
And that’s the real problem Samsung could face. The Android market is more competitive than ever, and there are already flagship phones offering stronger hardware for less money. Without noticeable upgrades, a price hike would feel hard to justify, especially when rivals are pushing boundaries faster.
Take Xiaomi, for example. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be a direct Android competitor to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. And this phone features a much larger battery and significantly faster charging – two areas where Samsung has been playing it surprisingly (and annoyingly) safe. And despite offering more aggressive hardware, Xiaomi still manages to undercut Samsung on price, which only makes Samsung’s conservative approach stand out even more.
Now, if Samsung finally decides to embrace some long-overdue upgrades, a higher price might start to make more sense. A good example would be switching to silicon-carbon battery tech, something brands like OnePlus have already adopted. The OnePlus 15, with its huge 7,300mAh battery, shows what’s possible when companies stop holding back. If Samsung followed that route, users who expect a price increase might at least feel like they are getting something tangible in return.
The same goes for charging speeds. Faster wired charging – or meaningful wireless charging improvements – would instantly make the Galaxy S26 Ultra feel more competitive. Even adding something bold and different, like the secondary rear display found on the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, could help Samsung bring back that “wow” factor. It doesn’t have to be gimmicky, but it does have to feel new and genuinely useful.
What wouldn’t go over well, though, is a price hike driven purely by external factors like inflation or rising component costs. If Samsung raises prices without improving the user experience in a noticeable way, frustration is almost guaranteed. At that point, many buyers might start questioning why they should pay more for a phone that doesn’t clearly move the needle – and some may decide to look elsewhere for their next flagship.
That’s why, when you really break it down, launching the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the same $1,299 price as the Galaxy S25 Ultra feels like the smartest move. Still, there’s a catch.
Some rumors suggest a potential price increase due to ongoing issues with RAM pricing, which has reportedly been causing headaches across the industry. On the flip side, there are also claims that Samsung could pull off what feels like a small miracle and keep prices steady despite today’s volatile market.
It wouldn’t be unprecedented. Apple managed to do it with the iPhone 17 series, and OnePlus held the line with the OnePlus 15. If they can absorb rising costs without passing them directly onto consumers, Samsung should be able to do the same.
But if a price hike does end up happening, then Samsung really needs to earn it. A bigger battery, faster charging, or a standout new feature that genuinely adds value could go a long way in making a higher price easier to swallow. Give users something exciting, something different, and something that feels worthy of the Ultra name.
So if Samsung does charge more, the real question becomes this: what would actually justify it for you?
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