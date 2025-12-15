You expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to cost the same – and Samsung should take the hint

Galaxy S25 Ultra . | Image credit – PhoneArena

Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Vote on the Galaxy S26 Ultra price: $1,299. 38.01% $1,349. 10.08% $1,399. 10.9% More than $1,399. 10.63% Less than $1,299. 30.38% Vote 734 Votes

I’m fully with you on this. Paying $1,299 for a smartphone – even one of the best flagship phones on the market – is already a big ask. That price point puts the Galaxy Ultra in a space where expectations are sky-high. If Samsung doesn’t bring meaningful improvements this year, raising the price would only work against it. At that point, it’s not just about value perception – it’s about giving users a reason not to look elsewhere.