Oppo Find X8 Pro specs include 50W MagSafe-style charging because... new cars





Besides the thinnest bezels and the quad 50MP camera kit with huge main camera sensor and dual periscope zoom that no other phone brand can currently offer, the Find X8 Pro will come with a whole ecosystem of wireless charging accessories on account of its newly acquired 50W magnetic charging abilities that take Apple's MagSafe concept and develop it much further.





Oppo Find X8 Pro specs









Display: 120 Hz 6.8-inch quad-curved screen

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

Cameras: 50MP + 50MP UW + 50W 3X Tele + 50MP 6x Tele

Selfie camera: 32MP

Operating system: Android 15 with ColorOS 15

Interaction: Camera control button and alert slider

Water-resistance rating: IP68

Battery: 5,800 mAh

Charging: 80W wired and 50W wireless





A few things in the Find X8 Pro specs leaked by Yogesh Brar immediately stand out. First off, Oppo usually releases three handsets in the Find X line, with the top-shelf one called Ultra since last year's edition. The Oppo Find X7 Ultra sports a dual periscope camera zoom set for the first time on a phone, with 3x and 6x folded optics kits.





This year, however, even the Find X8 Pro will have dual periscope zoom camera that seems taken from the X7 Ultra directly, so we can only imagine what would the X8 Ultra specs be if Oppo is planning such a handset as it is rumored to bring 10x periscope zoom on one of the cameras.





The other set of Find X8 Pro specs that stands out is the battery and charging department. The phone is listed with a giant 5,800 mAh battery that Oppo says is made possible by using novel battery cell technology that allows for much higher energy density in the footprint of its heretofore 5,000 mAh battery packs.





Oppo is also equipping the Find X8 series with a few options that Apple uses for its iPhones, a physical camera button like on the iPhone 16 line, and magnetic wireless charging, MagSafe style.









The X8 series comes standard with ultrafast 50W wireless charging that will launch with a number of magnetic accessories, from thin cases and power banks to the respective 50W magnetic chargers. Oppo explains its change of heart with... new models from various car makers.



Zhou Yibao, September '24





What's more interesting, according to Zhou, is that Oppo's focus groups have also revealed that not only are new electric and legacy car models coming with wireless charging options, but that older vehicle owners are increasingly buying pads and wireless charging accessories so that their phone can top up while they are driving without having to fumble with cables. We'll be putting the new 50W magnetic wireless charging tech of Oppo to the test and will relay to you how fast it performs compared to, say, Apple's MagSafe solution.