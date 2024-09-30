Subscribe to access exclusive content
Oppo Find X8 Pro specs include 50W MagSafe-style charging because... new cars

0comments
Oppo is preparing to announce its 2024 Find X8 line of phones that will again be second to none when it comes to the camera set, but now the company is adding even more advanced features to set them apart.

Besides the thinnest bezels and the quad 50MP camera kit with huge main camera sensor and dual periscope zoom that no other phone brand can currently offer, the Find X8 Pro will come with a whole ecosystem of wireless charging accessories on account of its newly acquired 50W magnetic charging abilities that take Apple's MagSafe concept and develop it much further.

Oppo Find X8 Pro specs



  • Display: 120 Hz 6.8-inch quad-curved screen
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  • Cameras: 50MP + 50MP UW + 50W 3X Tele + 50MP 6x Tele
  • Selfie camera: 32MP
  • Operating system: Android 15 with ColorOS 15
  • Interaction: Camera control button and alert slider
  • Water-resistance rating: IP68
  • Battery: 5,800 mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired and 50W wireless

A few things in the Find X8 Pro specs leaked by Yogesh Brar immediately stand out. First off, Oppo usually releases three handsets in the Find X line, with the top-shelf one called Ultra since last year's edition. The Oppo Find X7 Ultra sports a dual periscope camera zoom set for the first time on a phone, with 3x and 6x folded optics kits.

This year, however, even the Find X8 Pro will have dual periscope zoom camera that seems taken from the X7 Ultra directly, so we can only imagine what would the X8 Ultra specs be if Oppo is planning such a handset as it is rumored to bring 10x periscope zoom on one of the cameras.

The other set of Find X8 Pro specs that stands out is the battery and charging department. The phone is listed with a giant 5,800 mAh battery that Oppo says is made possible by using novel battery cell technology that allows for much higher energy density in the footprint of its heretofore 5,000 mAh battery packs.

Oppo is also equipping the Find X8 series with a few options that Apple uses for its iPhones, a physical camera button like on the iPhone 16 line, and magnetic wireless charging, MagSafe style.

The X8 series comes standard with ultrafast 50W wireless charging that will launch with a number of magnetic accessories, from thin cases and power banks to the respective 50W magnetic chargers. Oppo explains its change of heart with... new models from various car makers.

In the past, there were indeed not many usage scenarios for wireless charging, resulting in a very low usage rate, and the daily activity of wireless charging has been less than 5% for a long time. But now the super scene has appeared, the penetration rate of new energy vehicles has exceeded 50%, and new energy vehicles are basically equipped with wireless charging seats as standard, and even new fuel vehicles have begun to come standard.
Zhou Yibao, September '24

What's more interesting, according to Zhou, is that Oppo's focus groups have also revealed that not only are new electric and legacy car models coming with wireless charging options, but that older vehicle owners are increasingly buying pads and wireless charging accessories so that their phone can top up while they are driving without having to fumble with cables. We'll be putting the new 50W magnetic wireless charging tech of Oppo to the test and will relay to you how fast it performs compared to, say, Apple's MagSafe solution.
