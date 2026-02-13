Early signs of One UI 9 have already appeared, even before the stable release of One UI 8.5
This year's Samsung foldables could come with One UI 9.
0comments
Display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung has recently released the fourth version of the One UI 8.5 beta update for the Galaxy S25 phones. The stable version of the software will most likely become available on February 25 with the launch of the S26 series. Interestingly, the tech giant has already started testing One UI 9 on its upcoming foldables.
One UI 9 is being tested on upcoming foldables as well as current ones
In the second half of the year, Samsung will possibly launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and one more foldable, which could be called the Galaxy Wide Fold. While not much is known about the specifications of these smartphones, reliable tipster Tarun Vats spotted firmware version F776USQU0AZB1, which is believed to be the One UI 9 test build for the upcoming Z Flip 8.
BREAKING!— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 12, 2026
Galaxy Z Flip8 (SM-F776U) — First One UI test build spotted
Build: F776USQU0AZB1/F776UOYN0AZB1/F776USQU0AZB1
Looks like Samsung has started development of One UI 9 for 2026 foldables
Things are moving fast. pic.twitter.com/F1tpXDixmH
The Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is said to have the model number SM-F976U, has also reportedly been spotted with build version F976USQU0AZB1. The mysterious foldable has appeared with model number SM-F971U and carries version number F971USQU0AZB1.
Recommended For You
Another leakster, Alfaturk16, shared that One UI 9 is also being tested on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The test build has firmware version F966USQU8CZB3. In essence, all this means that testing of One UI 9, which will be based on Android 17, has already started, and Samsung's upcoming foldables could be the first devices to ship with it.
Which of the upcoming Samsung foldables are you most excited about?
Everything known about the upcoming Samsung foldables
Rear camera setup of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
At the time of writing, we are more than 10 days away from the launch of the Galaxy S26 lineup, let alone the Samsung foldable launch, which is likely to take place sometime this summer and is currently months away. As such, very little is known about the upcoming foldables.
A Dutch website recently reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP 3x telephoto shooter. This means the ultrawide camera would receive an upgrade, as the Z Fold 7 features a 12 MP ultrawide sensor.
The Z Flip 8 is rumored to come with the Exynos 2600 chip, which is the world's first 2nm mobile chipset. The possibility of this happening seems very likely, as its predecessor, the Z Flip 7, featured the Exynos 2500 SoC.
There are almost no details available about the mysterious foldable other than its internal codename, H8. I believe Samsung is making this device to compete against Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone. All that said, more details about the upcoming Samsung foldables and One UI 9 will emerge as we get closer to their release date.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: