Early signs of One UI 9 have already appeared, even before the stable release of One UI 8.5

BREAKING!



Galaxy Z Flip8 (SM-F776U) — First One UI test build spotted



Build: F776USQU0AZB1/F776UOYN0AZB1/F776USQU0AZB1



Looks like Samsung has started development of One UI 9 for 2026 foldables



Things are moving fast. pic.twitter.com/F1tpXDixmH