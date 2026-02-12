Google almost fooled me into thinking the Pixel 10a would be one of the best Android releases of 2026

Pixel 10a

Pixel 10a

Pixel 10a , but it's already available on all Android smartphones and Windows PCs as well.



Recommended For You But then my tech mind kicked in, making me realize Google is not actually thinking of a dedicated FaceTime app that would be exclusively available for the upcoming budget Pixel. Instead, it is referring to the ability to join FaceTime calls through web browsers on the Pixel. Furthermore, this feature is not something that would only come on the, but it's already available on all Android smartphones and Windows PCs as well.





All you have to do is ask your friend with the Apple device to send you the FaceTime call link through any means to your device. Then, when you click on that link from your Android phone or Windows PC, you will be able to join the FaceTime call through a web browser.

Pixel 10 page as well. At that time, some users spotted it and Pixel 10 series.



What's even more interesting is that the same FaceTime phrase was used on thepage as well. At that time, some users spotted it and posted about it on Reddit . However, the report didn't receive much attention then, so Google continued with it until the page was updated after the release of theseries.

Pixel 10a is going to exclusively support the official FaceTime app. As a result, the page has been updated since Things turned out to be a bit different this time, as many publications, including us, reported about it. Looking at all the coverage, Google might have realized that the mention of FaceTime might mislead some people into believing that theis going to exclusively support the official FaceTime app. As a result, the page has been updated since I last covered this story to remove any mention of FaceTime from it.

What would be your main reason to purchase the Pixel 10a? Better camera than other mid-range options. AI features like Camera Coach. Long term software support. Bloatware free UI experience. Better chip than Pixel 9a. I'm not buying the Pixel 10a. I'll decide after seeing what iPhone 17e has to offer. Vote

It's seemed believable because of AirDrop adoption



AirDrop, which was released for iOS back in 2013, remained exclusive to Apple for years until, at the end of last year, Google announced that the . The feature has recently been reported to be made available to older Pixel phones and



AirDrop, which was released for iOS back in 2013, remained exclusive to Apple for years until, at the end of last year, Google announced that the Pixel 10 lineup would support AirDrop functionality . The feature has recently been reported to be made available to older Pixel phones and other Android devices as well

Because of all this action of Google adapting Apple-exclusive features to its Pixel phones, it seemed believable that the Mountain View giant might have actually cracked the code or made a deal with Apple to introduce FaceTime to the Pixel 10a . However, the possibility of this happening seems very unlikely, especially after that FaceTime phrase has also now been removed from the Google Store page. But in case it somehow miraculously happens, I would definitely declare the Pixel 10a as the best budget Android phone of 2026, just because of this feature.



