OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition goes up for pre-order

OnePlus
and video game developer CD Projekt Red have a special relation, which led to the former launching a OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition
smartphone late last year. Although the game has given the smartphone its name was released back in December, it looks like the partnership between the two companies did not end.
The new OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 is a limited-edition smartwatch that is now up for pre-order in China (via fonearena
). Just like the unique smartphone released back in November, this limited edition wearable device is exclusively available in the Mainland.
Aside from the color and some software customization options, there's one other difference that sets the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 apart from the regular version: the cool cybernetic hand that can be used to display the smartwatch.
Those who live in China and love CD Projekt Red's new IP can pre-order OnePlus's for the equivalent of $200, a decent amount considering the regular model sells for $155
. Unfortunately, we don't know if OnePlus will bring this limited edition OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 to other countries, but we'll keep an eye out for this futuristic-looking gadget.
