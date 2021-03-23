The first OnePlus Watch is a fact with two-weeks battery, rich fitness and sleep tracking









OnePlus Watch display, specs, and battery life

46mm 1.39" OLED circular display, 326ppi

Classic edition: stainless steel surgery-grade frame and rubber band

Special edition: cobalt frame with sapphire glass with leather band (interchangeable)

Heart rate, SpO2, GPS, accelerometer sensors

IP68 rated

110 workout modes, 50 watch faces

2-week battery life

not Wear OS Carrying a bunch of fitness and health tracking sensors like any self-respecting smartwatch these days, the OnePlus timepiece lures with two design directions - a cool sporty one, and an elegant and more premium option - at different price levels.





Don't let the fact that the OnePlus Watch isn't running Google's much-maligned WearOS fool you, that's probably precisely the reason it is able to pull off two weeks of battery life. Also, there might not be any size versions, but 46mm is a rather sweet spot. If you have big hands, that is.









As for the looks, the OnePlus Watch is crafted from stainless surgery-grade steel (Classic edition) with slight pattern on the side that is polished by hand with more than 20 treatments to achieve the svelte looks. A Special edition with cobalt hypoallergenic alloy that is twice harder and corrosion-resistant that the steel one swaps the 2.5D curved glass for premium sapphire as an added touch of elegance and sophistication. The Special one comes with a leather band, while the Classic edition has a rubber one, but they can be swapped at will.





Design this refined takes time. Each #OnePlusWatch is individually hand polished for a stunning finish that's infinitely irresistible. — OnePlus 8 (@oneplus) March 22, 2021







The large 402 mAh battery can be charged quickly to bring you a week worth of battery life (or 50%) in just 20 minutes. Unlike a lot of other wearable makers, OnePlus warns that the two-week endurance is possible with light usage, where as active users will get about a week, and that's exactly our observations while reviewing such "two-week battery life" wearable, seven to ten days of actual full-fledged tracking and smartwatch-ing.





Still way better than what Samsung and especially Apple are offering, with 90% of what their smartwatches are used for available on the OnePlus Watch as features as well.





OnePlus Watch activity, sleep, and health tracking features





If it's not Wear OS, what is it then? Well, some of the bespoke operating systems like Samsung's Tizen that have proliferated lately, with its one accompanying OnePlus Health app. Said app is the central point for, well, health stats like blood oxygen saturation monitoring (useful in these coronavirus times), stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders.





As for the activity features, you are covered with 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance, more than 110 workout types, and automatic detection for walking or running sessions. The OnePlus Watch can then throw stats like pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers at you, and has a GPS for more accurate distance and activity logging, as well as find-my-watch purposes. Sorry, no ECG or blood pressure monitoring on the OnePlus Watch, but it's meant to cover the basics for now, with a focus on battery endurance





OnePlus Watch price and release date





$149.99

April 14





Despite that OnePlus tipped a "later in the year" timeframe for the exact OnePlus Watch release date during the prebriefing events, it has since come around an actual date, and it's April 14, not the summer launch everyone feared. This release comes with it the actual OnePlus Watch price tag of $149.99 for the Classic, while the Special cobalt edition tag will be disclosed as its time nears, too.