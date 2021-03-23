Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The first OnePlus Watch is a fact with two-weeks battery, rich fitness and sleep tracking

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 23, 2021, 10:00 AM
Ladies and gents, the first OnePlus Watch (but not the first OnePlus wearable) is finally announced, and boy does it impress. At least on paper it does, as OnePlus only unveiled it just now, with plans to launch it later in the year, way after the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro that were made official together with it hit the shelves on April 2nd.

Carrying a bunch of fitness and health tracking sensors like any self-respecting smartwatch these days, the OnePlus timepiece lures with two design directions - a cool sporty one, and an elegant and more premium option - at different price levels.

OnePlus Watch display, specs, and battery life


  • 46mm 1.39" OLED circular display, 326ppi
  • Classic edition: stainless steel surgery-grade frame and rubber band
  • Special edition: cobalt frame with sapphire glass with leather band (interchangeable)
  • Heart rate, SpO2, GPS, accelerometer sensors
  • IP68 rated
  • 110 workout modes, 50 watch faces
  • 2-week battery life
  • not Wear OS

Don't let the fact that the OnePlus Watch isn't running Google's much-maligned WearOS fool you, that's probably precisely the reason it is able to pull off two weeks of battery life. Also, there might not be any size versions, but 46mm is a rather sweet spot. If you have big hands, that is.


As for the looks, the OnePlus Watch is crafted from stainless surgery-grade steel (Classic edition) with slight pattern on the side that is polished by hand with more than 20 treatments to achieve the svelte looks. A Special edition with cobalt hypoallergenic alloy that is twice harder and corrosion-resistant that the steel one swaps the 2.5D curved glass for premium sapphire as an added touch of elegance and sophistication. The Special one comes with a leather band, while the Classic edition has a rubber one, but they can be swapped at will.



The large 402 mAh battery can be charged quickly to bring you a week worth of battery life (or 50%) in just 20 minutes. Unlike a lot of other wearable makers, OnePlus warns that the two-week endurance is possible with light usage, where as active users will get about a week, and that's exactly our observations while reviewing such "two-week battery life" wearable, seven to ten days of actual full-fledged tracking and smartwatch-ing. 

Still way better than what Samsung and especially Apple are offering, with 90% of what their smartwatches are used for available on the OnePlus Watch as features as well. 

OnePlus Watch activity, sleep, and health tracking features


If it's not Wear OS, what is it then? Well, some of the bespoke operating systems like Samsung's Tizen that have proliferated lately, with its one accompanying OnePlus Health app. Said app is the central point for, well, health stats like blood oxygen saturation monitoring (useful in these coronavirus times), stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders.

As for the activity features, you are covered with 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance, more than 110 workout types, and automatic detection for walking or running sessions. The OnePlus Watch can then throw stats like pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers at you, and has a GPS for more accurate distance and activity logging, as well as find-my-watch purposes. Sorry, no ECG or blood pressure monitoring on the OnePlus Watch, but it's meant to cover the basics for now, with a focus on battery endurance

OnePlus Watch price and release date


  • $149.99
  • April 14

Despite that OnePlus tipped a "later in the year" timeframe for the exact OnePlus Watch release date during the prebriefing events, it has since come around an actual date, and it's April 14, not the summer launch everyone feared. This release comes with it the actual OnePlus Watch price tag of $149.99 for the Classic, while the Special cobalt edition tag will be disclosed as its time nears, too.

