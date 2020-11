The crazy OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is official, but you can't have it

Cyberpunk-inspired design and accessories

The OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition has arrived in China (via) with a very unique design and even some matching accessories that have all been inspired by the upcoming game of the same name.Sitting on the front is the same 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen that graces the standard model, but the rear panel looks completely different. The camera bump, for example, now extends across the entire width of the rear panel.It doesn’t house any extra sensors, but OnePlus has added some yellow Cyberpunk 2077 branding including the associated logo, a reference to the ‘Neural Connection Status,’ and the ‘Netrunner Edition’ branding.The bottom part of the rear panel is covered in glossy black glass and houses the Cyberpunk logo, while the rest of the panel has been painted with a speckled gray coating that’s a bit darker than the gray OnePlus logo.