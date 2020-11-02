iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android OnePlus

The crazy OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is official, but you can't have it

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 02, 2020, 5:26 AM
The crazy OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is official, but you can't have it
OnePlus has created several special edition smartphones in the past including McLaren and Star Wars versions of its most popular flagships. Now, the company has unveiled another limited-edition device.

Cyberpunk-inspired design and accessories


The OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition has arrived in China (via XDA Developers) with a very unique design and even some matching accessories that have all been inspired by the upcoming game of the same name.

Sitting on the front is the same 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen that graces the standard model, but the rear panel looks completely different. The camera bump, for example, now extends across the entire width of the rear panel.

It doesn’t house any extra sensors, but OnePlus has added some yellow Cyberpunk 2077 branding including the associated logo, a reference to the ‘Neural Connection Status,’ and the ‘Netrunner Edition’ branding.

The bottom part of the rear panel is covered in glossy black glass and houses the Cyberpunk logo, while the rest of the panel has been painted with a speckled gray coating that’s a bit darker than the gray OnePlus logo.

In addition to the hardware makeover, the OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition ships with a Cyberpunk-themed version of the HydrogenOS custom UI. That’s coupled with a matching case for the phone and several stickers.

The OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is available to pre-order in China at CNY 3999, which is roughly $599. Shipments start November 11 and it offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$749 Amazon $589 Ebay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

