The crazy OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is official, but you can't have it
Cyberpunk-inspired design and accessories
The OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition has arrived in China (via XDA Developers) with a very unique design and even some matching accessories that have all been inspired by the upcoming game of the same name.
It doesn’t house any extra sensors, but OnePlus has added some yellow Cyberpunk 2077 branding including the associated logo, a reference to the ‘Neural Connection Status,’ and the ‘Netrunner Edition’ branding.
The bottom part of the rear panel is covered in glossy black glass and houses the Cyberpunk logo, while the rest of the panel has been painted with a speckled gray coating that’s a bit darker than the gray OnePlus logo.
In addition to the hardware makeover, the OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition ships with a Cyberpunk-themed version of the HydrogenOS custom UI. That’s coupled with a matching case for the phone and several stickers.
The OnePlus 8T x Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is available to pre-order in China at CNY 3999, which is roughly $599. Shipments start November 11 and it offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
