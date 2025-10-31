Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
OnePlus Pad 3 is selling with a spooky discount and a treat worth up to $100

This is a high-end tablet that's perfect for work and entertainment. Don't miss out!

A close-up of a person holding a OnePlus Pad 3.
Apparently, OnePlus has also been bitten by the Halloween bug, as it’s currently offering a spooktacular deal on its OnePlus Pad 3, which we think might tickle your fancy.

While the tablet isn’t discounted per se, you can slash $50 off its price by entering promo code “SPOOKY” at checkout. And if you have an old device to trade, you can save up to an extra $50 by trading it with OnePlus. You’re also eligible for a gift, as you can get either a folio case or the OnePlus Stylo 2 for free. This way, you’ll save an additional $49.99 or $99.99, respectively.

OnePlus Pad 3: Save up to $100 with trade-in + gift

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
Get the OnePlus Pad 3 for $50 off its price by entering promo code "SPOOKY" at checkout. You can save an additional $50 with an eligible trade-in. To top this off, you can score a free OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case (worth $49.99) or OnePlus Stylo 2 (worth $99.99). Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at OnePlus


We believe the OnePlus Pad 3 is absolutely worth getting, especially with this generous Halloween OnePlus deal. We reviewed it when it came out, and we really liked how powerful it is, while still being more affordable compared to the Galaxy Tab S11.

For instance, it rocks Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and packs 12GB of RAM, delivering top-tier performance. It can tackle anything from day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos to demanding apps and games like Genshin Impact.

Of course, premium performance is nothing if it isn’t backed by a stunning display. This is why our friend here rocks a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a high 3392 × 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision support.

Now, we agree it would have been much better if OnePlus had decided to put in an OLED panel. But then again, the standard price would most likely have been much higher than $699.99. Plus, the slate delivers a great viewing experience despite that. Not to mention, it rocks eight speakers that deliver loud audio, making it a great choice for streaming movies on the go.

Battery life is also pretty great. With its huge 12,140 mAh power cell, OnePlus’s Galaxy Tab S11 contender offers up to 15 hours and 23 minutes of web browsing or up to 7 hours and 41 minutes of video streaming on a single charge. And just like the OnePlus 13, it supports 80W fast charging, which takes only 1 hour and 21 minutes to fully recharge the battery.

But the interesting part is that all that comes at a price of just $699.99. And with OnePlus’ current deal, you can snag this capable slate for even less than that. So, don’t dilly-dally! Tap the deal button in this article and save now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
