OnePlus Pad 3 hits lowest price yet, outshining every premium Android tablet on the market

OnePlus Pad 3 256GB: Save $99!

A third-party seller is offering a $99 discount on this powerhouse, allowing shoppers to grab a unit with 256GB of storage for just north of $600 — a new lowest price for this particular model. And while the markdown doesn’t come directly from Amazon, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.That said, the official OnePlus store also has a sweet offer on the OnePlus Pad 3. You can slash $50 by using the promo code “HARVEST” at checkout, and on top of that, you’ll score a free OnePlus Pad 3 case or OnePlus Stylo 2, saving you up to around $100.We reviewed the OnePlus Pad 3, and we must say we were quite impressed by its superb capabilities. In fact, we believe it’s a worthy contender to Samsung’s premium Galaxy Tab S11 series.Thanks to its uber-premium SoC and 12GB of RAM, the slate packs an insane amount of firepower. Meanwhile, its 13.2-inch screen boasts a sharp 3392 x 2400 resolution and supports Dolby Vision, offering stunning visuals—even though it’s an LCD panel, not an OLED display. And for a truly mesmerizing experience, it rocks not one, not two, not even four, but a whole eight speakers that deliver impressive sound.If that’s not enough, our friend here boasts a gargantuan 12,140mAh power cell, which delivers impressive battery life. You can easily browse for up to 15 hours nonstop or stream for well over seven hours before needing to plug it in. And you won’t have to wait long for the tablet to be back up and running, as the 80W fast charging on board brings the battery from 0 to 100% in just one hour and twenty-one minutes.The only thing we didn’t like about the OnePlus Pad 3 is that it’s on the heavy side — weighing 675g. But hey, we believe that’s something one can easily turn a blind eye to, especially considering all the value this tablet brings to the table. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t hesitate—save before it’s too late!