Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus Pad 3 hits lowest price yet, outshining every premium Android tablet on the market

The tablet delivers fast performance and stunning visuals. It's a solid pick for bargain hunters looking for a flagship-grade device. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tablets Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a OnePlus Pad 3.
With its aggressive price and Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, the OnePlus Pad 3 is easily one of the best picks if you’re after a performance-oriented tablet that won’t tank your bank account. It’s a solid deal on its own and doesn’t need a hefty discount to be a magnet for savvy shoppers.

Now, imagine what an even bigger bang for the buck this bad boy becomes when you slash $99 off its usual cost of about $700! It’s basically a no-brainer at this price. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and snag a brand-new OnePlus Pad 3 on Amazon with this deal while you still can!

OnePlus Pad 3 256GB: Save $99!

$99 off (14%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $99 discount, dropping the OnePlus Pad 3 to its lowest price ever. This means you can snag one for just under $601, which is a bargain price for all the value it brings to the table. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Get the OnePlus Pad 3 for up to $100 off and $99.99 gift!

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
OnePlus lets you save $50 on the OnePlus Pad 3 by using promo code "HARVEST" at check out. In addition, you can slash up to an extra $50 off with an eligible trade-in. OnePlus also tosses in a free case or a free stylus, saving you up to an additional $100. Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus


A third-party seller is offering a $99 discount on this powerhouse, allowing shoppers to grab a unit with 256GB of storage for just north of $600 — a new lowest price for this particular model. And while the markdown doesn’t come directly from Amazon, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed.

That said, the official OnePlus store also has a sweet offer on the OnePlus Pad 3. You can slash $50 by using the promo code “HARVEST” at checkout, and on top of that, you’ll score a free OnePlus Pad 3 case or OnePlus Stylo 2, saving you up to around $100.

We reviewed the OnePlus Pad 3, and we must say we were quite impressed by its superb capabilities. In fact, we believe it’s a worthy contender to Samsung’s premium Galaxy Tab S11 series.

Thanks to its uber-premium SoC and 12GB of RAM, the slate packs an insane amount of firepower. Meanwhile, its 13.2-inch screen boasts a sharp 3392 x 2400 resolution and supports Dolby Vision, offering stunning visuals—even though it’s an LCD panel, not an OLED display. And for a truly mesmerizing experience, it rocks not one, not two, not even four, but a whole eight speakers that deliver impressive sound.

If that’s not enough, our friend here boasts a gargantuan 12,140mAh power cell, which delivers impressive battery life. You can easily browse for up to 15 hours nonstop or stream for well over seven hours before needing to plug it in. And you won’t have to wait long for the tablet to be back up and running, as the 80W fast charging on board brings the battery from 0 to 100% in just one hour and twenty-one minutes.

Recommended Stories

The only thing we didn’t like about the OnePlus Pad 3 is that it’s on the heavy side — weighing 675g. But hey, we believe that’s something one can easily turn a blind eye to, especially considering all the value this tablet brings to the table. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t hesitate—save before it’s too late!

OnePlus Pad 3 hits lowest price yet, outshining every premium Android tablet on the market

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Updated look for YouTube Music is coming your way and it looks like this

by Alan Friedman • 1

Analyst says everyone is too optimistic about the iPhone 18 Fold

by Alan Friedman • 6

One UI 8.5 feature uses AI to automatically link your Galaxy to best connectivity option

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless