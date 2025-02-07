Save $400 on the OnePlus Open — or get it with not one but two freebies
OnePlus phones keep getting lovely discounts! Yesterday, we shared a tempting $200 discount on the OnePlus 12 at Best Buy, followed by another promo that scores you $70 off the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at the same seller. And now, Amazon has jumped on the discount train, giving you a juicy $400 price cut on the OnePlus Open!
In other words, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival that typically costs almost $1,700 for about $1,300! Amazon's promo only applies to the unit in Emerald Dusk, so keep that in mind. Over at Best Buy, however, you can get both color options at the same $400 price cut. As for the OnePlus Store, it sells the high-end foldable phone at its standard $1,699.99 price. On the bright side, you get two freebies with a total value of $479.98. Those are the OnePlus Nord N30 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in one of two available colors.
Indeed, there's no crease on the large 7.8-inch primary display, and the 6.32-inch front panel offers enough screen real estate to be used just like a candybar phone. Of course, both displays are superb, featuring AMOLED technology and 1-120Hz refresh rates.
Add to this incredible package a superb camera with a 48 MP primary lens and a 4,805 mAh battery with 67W wired charging speeds, and you get a winner! Hurry up if you want to save $400 on the OnePlus Open at Amazon or get it at its standard price alongside not one but two gifts with OnePlus.com's own offer.
While we wait for the OnePlus Open 2 to hit the market, this Android phone remains the only foldable by the brand. That's certainly not a drawback! As we've put in our OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, this model got so many things right the very first time and it's still among the best foldable phones.
The handset is no slouch inside, either. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, delivering plenty of potential. As the OnePlus Open review benchmark results show, however, this model is no match for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, not to mention its successor, at least on the performance front.
