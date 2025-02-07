Save $400 on the OnePlus Open — or get it with not one but two freebies

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

OnePlus phones keep getting lovely discounts! Yesterday, we shared a tempting $200 discount on the OnePlus 12 at Best Buy, followed by another promo that scores you $70 off the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at the same seller. And now, Amazon has jumped on the discount train, giving you a juicy $400 price cut on the OnePlus Open!

The OnePlus Open is $400 off at Amazon

$400 off (24%)
The OnePlus Open is available at Amazon, where you can save $400 on the model in Emerald Dusk. That's a pretty solid bargain that you should definitely check out. Amazon isn't the only merchant to host that discount, though, and you can also get the same price cut at Best Buy.
Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus Open arrives with two gifts!

$1699 99
Over at the OnePlus Store, the foldable OnePlus Open is available at its standard price. However, you can get it with two gifts (total value of $479.98). Those are the OnePlus Nord N30 5G ($299.99 value) and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ($179.99 value). Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus

In other words, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival that typically costs almost $1,700 for about $1,300! Amazon's promo only applies to the unit in Emerald Dusk, so keep that in mind. Over at Best Buy, however, you can get both color options at the same $400 price cut. As for the OnePlus Store, it sells the high-end foldable phone at its standard $1,699.99 price. On the bright side, you get two freebies with a total value of $479.98. Those are the OnePlus Nord N30 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in one of two available colors.

While we wait for the OnePlus Open 2 to hit the market, this Android phone remains the only foldable by the brand. That's certainly not a drawback! As we've put in our OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, this model got so many things right the very first time and it's still among the best foldable phones.

Indeed, there's no crease on the large 7.8-inch primary display, and the 6.32-inch front panel offers enough screen real estate to be used just like a candybar phone. Of course, both displays are superb, featuring AMOLED technology and 1-120Hz refresh rates.

The handset is no slouch inside, either. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, delivering plenty of potential. As the OnePlus Open review benchmark results show, however, this model is no match for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, not to mention its successor, at least on the performance front.

Add to this incredible package a superb camera with a 48 MP primary lens and a 4,805 mAh battery with 67W wired charging speeds, and you get a winner! Hurry up if you want to save $400 on the OnePlus Open at Amazon or get it at its standard price alongside not one but two gifts with OnePlus.com's own offer.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

