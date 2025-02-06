The budget OnePlus Nord N30 5G is discounted by $70 in Best Buy's latest sale
It appears that Best Buy isn't just letting you save $200 on the OnePlus 12 — the merchant has also cut the Nord N30 5G price by $70. That knocks the $299.99 handset down to $229.99. But that's not all! You can actually get it for as low as $199.99 with immediate activations.
As you probably know, activating your phone with Best Buy's help comes with a cost — $35, to be exact. But even if you don't want to tie it to a carrier for a couple of years, the device is a great pick at $70 off its original price. By the way, Amazon and the OnePlus Store don't have the same bargain.
If you're looking for a taste of the OnePlus perfection at a reasonable price, the Nord N30 5G is probably your best option. It stands out with a smooth UI and incredible charging speeds, something few of the best budget phones offer. In fact, the device supports 50W wired charging speeds, delivering a full charge in less than an hour.
What about its software? The model runs on OnePlus' proprietary Oxygen OS based on Android 13 and is set for at least one major OS upgrade, plus three years of security patches. That's certainly not the best support promise out there, as even the Galaxy A16 5G gets six years of software updates.
That said, the official store gives you a $99.99 freebie, the OnePlus Buds 3 in Metallic Gray, provided you're OK with paying the full $299.99 retail price. This promo might be more suitable for users who also need a new pair of wireless earbuds.
It's pretty capable on the camera front, too, at least for a budget option. The 6.72-inch Android phone features a 108 MP primary camera that performs admirably in the right conditions. There are 2 MP depth and 2 MP macro lenses on the rear as well, but they're certainly not as capable of capturing moments.
But if you don't mind that drawback, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G can make you more than happy. After all, it has a 120Hz display, great charging speeds, and a capable main camera. And you can now buy it for $70 off! Feeling tempted? Then head to Best Buy and get yours at discounted prices.
