You can now save $200 on the mighty 16/512GB OnePlus 12 with this generous Best Buy promo
In case you missed it, the OnePlus Store is giving away last year's flagship, the OnePlus 12, with a free Nord N30 5G. What if you don't need a $300 gift and would rather get a price cut on the Android phone instead? No problem — just head over to Best Buy. Over there, the 16/512GB model retails for $200 off its original price, bringing it down to $699.99 from $899.99.
True, the handset was available for about $650 during Black Friday 2024, but you won't find a lower asking price right now. In fact, Amazon has very limited quantities of the 12/256GB model in stock, with no available discounts. Plus, we've already mentioned the promo at the official store, which gives you a $300 freebie but no price cuts on the flagship itself. Things aren't any more tempting at Walmart, where the unit is completely out of stock.
At the end of the day, the OnePlus 12 may no longer be the most impressive flagship of the brand, but it remains a solid pick among Android lovers. If you'd like to get one at discounted prices, head to Best Buy and save $200 while this promo is still here.
With the OnePlus 13 already out and about, this OnePlus phone may no longer be the most desirable. But it's still a remarkable pick, thanks to its fantastic Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance and camera capabilities. It sports a top-notch display, too, which measures 6.8 inches and uses LTPO OLED technology. The OnePlus 12 supports 1-120Hz refresh rates, optimizing your experience without sacrificing battery life.
As for the camera, this buddy uses a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP telephoto lens on the rear. There's also a 32 MP front camera, which takes lovely selfies with good HDR dynamics. You can check out all photo samples via our OnePlus 12 review.
