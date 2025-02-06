Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Last chance to order the Galaxy S25 and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

You can now save $200 on the mighty 16/512GB OnePlus 12 with this generous Best Buy promo

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A OnePlus 12 smartphone is a placed on a wooden table, showcasing its rear design and camera module.
In case you missed it, the OnePlus Store is giving away last year's flagship, the OnePlus 12, with a free Nord N30 5G. What if you don't need a $300 gift and would rather get a price cut on the Android phone instead? No problem — just head over to Best Buy. Over there, the 16/512GB model retails for $200 off its original price, bringing it down to $699.99 from $899.99.

Score 22% off the OnePlus 12 at Best Buy

$699 99
$899 99
$200 off (22%)
Best Buy lets you score 22% off the OnePlus 12 in its 16/512GB version. That lets you get it for $699.99 instead of $899.99. By the way, that's currently the best price you can find for this flagship phone. Don't miss out.
Buy at BestBuy

Get the OnePlus 12 with a $300 gift at the OnePlus Store

$799 99
Don't mind paying full price for the OnePlus 12? In that case, head over to the OnePlus Store, where you can get the 12/256GB model for just under $800. The good news is that you'll grab the OnePlus Nord N30 5G ($299.99 value) for free with your smartphone purchase.
Buy at OnePlus

True, the handset was available for about $650 during Black Friday 2024, but you won't find a lower asking price right now. In fact, Amazon has very limited quantities of the 12/256GB model in stock, with no available discounts. Plus, we've already mentioned the promo at the official store, which gives you a $300 freebie but no price cuts on the flagship itself. Things aren't any more tempting at Walmart, where the unit is completely out of stock.

With the OnePlus 13 already out and about, this OnePlus phone may no longer be the most desirable. But it's still a remarkable pick, thanks to its fantastic Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance and camera capabilities. It sports a top-notch display, too, which measures 6.8 inches and uses LTPO OLED technology. The OnePlus 12 supports 1-120Hz refresh rates, optimizing your experience without sacrificing battery life.

As for the camera, this buddy uses a 50 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP telephoto lens on the rear. There's also a 32 MP front camera, which takes lovely selfies with good HDR dynamics. You can check out all photo samples via our OnePlus 12 review.

What about software support? Well, this bad boy runs on Oxygen OS 14, which is based on Android 14 and it'll receive four years of major OS upgrades, plus security support until 2029.

At the end of the day, the OnePlus 12 may no longer be the most impressive flagship of the brand, but it remains a solid pick among Android lovers. If you'd like to get one at discounted prices, head to Best Buy and save $200 while this promo is still here.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 12 - Deals History
30 stories
06 Feb, 2025
You can now save $200 on the mighty 16/512GB OnePlus 12 with this generous Best Buy promo
04 Feb, 2025
The powerful OnePlus 12 is on sale alongside an unusual $300-worth gift now
23 Jan, 2025
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
02 Jan, 2025
Start the new year on the right foot by scoring this epic OnePlus 12 deal while you can!
26 Dec, 2024
The superb 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at the official store and a dream for many
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

OnePlus 13 Mini leak flips the script on camera expectations, can it take on Galaxy S25, Pixels and iPhones?
OnePlus 13 Mini leak flips the script on camera expectations, can it take on Galaxy S25, Pixels and iPhones?
OnePlus Open 2 could be the foldable that finally tames the crease
OnePlus Open 2 could be the foldable that finally tames the crease
The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is here with a big screen, loads of AI tools, and no US release plans
The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is here with a big screen, loads of AI tools, and no US release plans
Quick Share on Android is receiving an upgrade inspired by a beta Samsung feature
Quick Share on Android is receiving an upgrade inspired by a beta Samsung feature
You can now picture Apple's thin and large foldable iPhone as core specs have leaked
You can now picture Apple's thin and large foldable iPhone as core specs have leaked
It's raining money at last on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus owners
It's raining money at last on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus owners
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless