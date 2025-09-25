Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Limited-time deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 a sub-$80 bargain

Offering loud, top-quality sound and effective ANC, these are among the best earbuds under $100 you can get right now. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
Do you know what will complement your brand-new OnePlus 13, which you’ve just ordered with up to $100 off and a free smartwatch, or your OnePlus 13R, which you got at a flagship killer price? A pair of top-quality OnePlus Buds Pro 2, of course! And guess what? You can save big on these fellas as well!

A limited-time deal at Woot slashes a whopping $100 off, allowing you to treat yourself to a pair for only $79.99. That’s a massive 56% discount off their usual price of around $180. Hurry up, though, as the offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks now and might expire soon. And you definitely don’t want to miss out on this generous promo.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Now 56% OFF at Woot!

$79 99
$179 99
$100 off (56%)
Woot is offering a massive 56% discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, allowing you to treat yourself to a pair for just $79.99. The earbuds deliver loud, premium sound, have effective ANC, and solid battery life. They are a steal at their current price, so don't hesitate—save today!
Buy at Woot


At just under $80, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are absolutely among the best sub-$100 earbuds you can get right now. They deliver premium, loud sound with punchy bass, clear highs, and detailed mids. They can even adjust their audio by testing your hearing via a feature in the HeyMelody companion app. Of course, you can also do that yourself using the app’s built-in EQ.

Additionally, the earbuds can fine-tune their active noise cancelling to your ears as well, resulting in a listening experience without any pesky noises to ruin it. That said, the ANC isn’t quite on the level of other premium options, like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but it does a solid job nevertheless.

As for battery life, these puppies offer up to six hours of listening time on their own with ANC turned on. Add their case, and you’ll be looking at up to a total of 25 hours with ANC enabled.

All in all, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a solid pick if you have only $80 to spend but want to enjoy great sound and effective ANC. So, don’t dilly-dally—score a pair at a bargain price today.

Limited-time deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 a sub-$80 bargain

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Redmi's new tablet has a feature that fixes the most annoying thing about screens

by Johanna Romero • 1

Dear Apple, you can’t weasel your way out of the iPhone 17 Pro’s blatant problems

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Verizon is finally a worthy 5G competitor to T-Mobile

by Anam Hamid • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless