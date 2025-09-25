Limited-time deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 a sub-$80 bargain
Offering loud, top-quality sound and effective ANC, these are among the best earbuds under $100 you can get right now. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you know what will complement your brand-new OnePlus 13, which you’ve just ordered with up to $100 off and a free smartwatch, or your OnePlus 13R, which you got at a flagship killer price? A pair of top-quality OnePlus Buds Pro 2, of course! And guess what? You can save big on these fellas as well!
At just under $80, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are absolutely among the best sub-$100 earbuds you can get right now. They deliver premium, loud sound with punchy bass, clear highs, and detailed mids. They can even adjust their audio by testing your hearing via a feature in the HeyMelody companion app. Of course, you can also do that yourself using the app’s built-in EQ.
As for battery life, these puppies offer up to six hours of listening time on their own with ANC turned on. Add their case, and you’ll be looking at up to a total of 25 hours with ANC enabled.
All in all, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a solid pick if you have only $80 to spend but want to enjoy great sound and effective ANC. So, don’t dilly-dally—score a pair at a bargain price today.
A limited-time deal at Woot slashes a whopping $100 off, allowing you to treat yourself to a pair for only $79.99. That’s a massive 56% discount off their usual price of around $180. Hurry up, though, as the offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks now and might expire soon. And you definitely don’t want to miss out on this generous promo.
Additionally, the earbuds can fine-tune their active noise cancelling to your ears as well, resulting in a listening experience without any pesky noises to ruin it. That said, the ANC isn’t quite on the level of other premium options, like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but it does a solid job nevertheless.
