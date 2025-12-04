Garmin vívoactive 5 becomes a no-brainer choice for budget-conscious shoppers at $113 off

Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+

As I recently reported, Amazon is selling the Garmin Venu 3 at a $100 discount, dropping it below $350. But what do you do if you want a sleek, feature-rich Garmin smartwatch for even less than that? Well, you go ahead and get the Garmin vívoactive 5 with this deal instead.

The e-commerce giant is offering a hefty $113 markdown on the Ivory-colored version of this bad boy, letting bargain hunters grab one for south of $187. And while this isn’t the lowest price ever, it’s about $2 shy of it, making this offer one you shouldn’t pass up. That being said, at least at the time of writing, Amazon states that the watch is available to ship in 1 to 2 days, which is the only downside of this offer.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Ivory: Now $113 OFF on Amazon!

$113 off (38%)
Amazon is offering the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for under $187 after a $113 discount. With its OLED display, extensive health and lifestyle features, and battery life that stretches up to 11 days, it's worth every penny at its current price. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


So, what do you actually get with the Garmin vívoactive 5? Well, to tell you the truth, you get a lot for under $187. Sure, the smartwatch isn’t exactly premium, as its case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer rather than stainless steel or titanium. However, it rocks a vivid AMOLED touchscreen display, a lightweight build, and a sleek design, making it a smartwatch you can confidently wear whether you’re in casual clothing or more formal attire.

Staying true to its Garmin DNA, it also comes with a robust suite of health-tracking features. It can monitor your energy reserves, keep tabs on your sleep, provide tailored training plans, and all the standard stuff we usually see on most smartwatches — excluding ECG.

Additionally, it supports lifestyle functionalities, including smart notifications, Garmin Pay for seamless payments, and Garmin’s Connect IQ store, where you can find third-party apps to download. It doesn’t support phone calls, though, but it more than compensates for that with its 11-day battery life.

All in all, it’s worth every penny at under $187. So, if you’re currently in the market for a new fancy smartwatch that won’t break the bank, be sure to check out Amazon’s deal by tapping the offer button in this article.

