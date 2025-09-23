Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus 13 beats Galaxy S25 Ultra with up to $100 off and free smartwatch

You can get a free OnePlus Watch 2, saving you about $300. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the OnePlus 13.
We have wonderful news for everyone in the market for a new high-end smartphone and a feature-rich smartwatch. OnePlus is still offering its flagship 512GB OnePlus 13 bundled with a free OnePlus Watch 2 or Watch 2R, saving you up to $300.

Of course, you can also slash up to $100 off the phone’s price by trading in an eligible device. Just don’t wait around too long, since this awesome promo has been up for grabs for a while now and no one knows when it might expire.

OnePlus 13 512GB: Save up to $100 with trade-in + free smartwatch!

$899 90
$999 99
$100 off (10%)
Score a free OnePlus Watch 2 or OnePlus Watch 2R when getting a OnePlus 13 with 512GB of storage at the official store. This way you can save yo to $300. In addition, you can trade in an eligible device to save up to $100 on the OnePlus 13. Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 13: Now $70 OFF on Amazon!

$70 off (7%)
In case you already have a feature-rich smartwatch, feel free to get the OnePlus 13 on Amazon, where the phone is selling for $70 off its price.
Buy at Amazon


Interestingly enough, the best OnePlus phone money can buy right now is on sale on Amazon as well. You can get it for $70 off without any trade-ins. We find this a great opportunity to save on the flagship phone if you already have a super-duper smartphone and don’t need a new smartwatch.

One might think that the biggest reason to get a OnePlus 13 is the discounts, but while we appreciate a free smartwatch or a sweet price cut as much as the next guy, we must say that the biggest reason to get a OnePlus 13 right now is the OnePlus 13 itself.

This handsome fella packs an immense amount of value, as it was made to rival the best non-foldable Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Because of that, it comes equipped with Qualcomm’s current flagship processor for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, offering high-end performance. This allows it to handle any task or game you throw its way.

It takes gorgeous photos, too, with its 50 MP main camera, all while its 6.8-inch OLED display with a 3168×1440 resolution and HDR support lets you enjoy your pictures, videos, or YouTube in top-notch quality.

Since this is a premium OnePlus phone, it must have crazy charging speeds, right? That’s why the phone supports 80W fast charging, which can top up the huge 6,000 mAh onboard power cell in just 43 minutes. On top of that, you get a charger inside the box, which is something you won’t get with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

So, yeah! The OnePlus 13 is definitely worth considering. Furthermore, it’s a true bargain when it’s available at a discounted price or shipping with a free smartwatch. Therefore, we urge you not to hesitate and score one as soon as possible!

OnePlus 13 beats Galaxy S25 Ultra with up to $100 off and free smartwatch

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

iOS 26 regret is real – iPhone users are searching for a way out

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

Lenovo's ultra-affordable tablet for everyday use just became even cheaper

by Polina Kovalakova • 1

Motorola's 'impossibly thin and incredibly tough' Edge 70 leaks out ahead of probable 2026 launch

by Adrian Diaconescu • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless