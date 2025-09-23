OnePlus 13 beats Galaxy S25 Ultra with up to $100 off and free smartwatch
You can get a free OnePlus Watch 2, saving you about $300. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We have wonderful news for everyone in the market for a new high-end smartphone and a feature-rich smartwatch. OnePlus is still offering its flagship 512GB OnePlus 13 bundled with a free OnePlus Watch 2 or Watch 2R, saving you up to $300.
Of course, you can also slash up to $100 off the phone’s price by trading in an eligible device. Just don’t wait around too long, since this awesome promo has been up for grabs for a while now and no one knows when it might expire.
Interestingly enough, the best OnePlus phone money can buy right now is on sale on Amazon as well. You can get it for $70 off without any trade-ins. We find this a great opportunity to save on the flagship phone if you already have a super-duper smartphone and don’t need a new smartwatch.
One might think that the biggest reason to get a OnePlus 13 is the discounts, but while we appreciate a free smartwatch or a sweet price cut as much as the next guy, we must say that the biggest reason to get a OnePlus 13 right now is the OnePlus 13 itself.
It takes gorgeous photos, too, with its 50 MP main camera, all while its 6.8-inch OLED display with a 3168×1440 resolution and HDR support lets you enjoy your pictures, videos, or YouTube in top-notch quality.
Since this is a premium OnePlus phone, it must have crazy charging speeds, right? That’s why the phone supports 80W fast charging, which can top up the huge 6,000 mAh onboard power cell in just 43 minutes. On top of that, you get a charger inside the box, which is something you won’t get with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
So, yeah! The OnePlus 13 is definitely worth considering. Furthermore, it’s a true bargain when it’s available at a discounted price or shipping with a free smartwatch. Therefore, we urge you not to hesitate and score one as soon as possible!
