OnePlus 13R returns to its flagship-killer roots after sweet discount at the official store
With its high-end performance, capable cameras, and a gorgeous display, the OnePlus 13R is worth every penny. Act fast and save while you can!
Once upon a time, OnePlus was known for its flagship-killer phones—smartphones that checked all the right boxes but came at lower prices, making them a favorite among bargain hunters. And in many ways, the OnePlus 13R continues that legacy.
With a sticker price of about $600, it falls more into the mid-range segment. However, it has more in common with flagship phones than mid-range handsets. For instance, it rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm’s former top-of-the-line SoC for mobile devices. In addition, it’s equipped with 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this flagship-level hardware, it offers top-tier performance and can tackle any task, no matter how demanding.
It also takes pretty decent photos with its 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens. That said, this is an area where OnePlus has cut some corners. The camera performance isn’t flagship-level, as low-light photos tend to lose detail and clarity.
On the positive side, it rocks a premium 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a crisp 2800 x 1260 resolution and HDR support for rich, immersive visuals. And with the 120Hz refresh rate on board, navigating menus feels effortless.
Just when you think it can’t get any more tempting, OnePlus lets you save $50 by entering promo code “HARVEST” at checkout. Plus, you can slash up to an extra $50 off with a trade-in.
So, yeah! This is definitely a deal you don’t want to miss. That’s why we urge you to tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab a brand-new OnePlus 13R at a lower price today!
When we factor everything in, the OnePlus 13R proves to be a true bang for the buck, offering flagship performance along with capable cameras and a gorgeous display—all for under $600.
