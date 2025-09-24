OnePlus 13R returns to its flagship-killer roots after sweet discount at the official store

Trade-in OnePlus 13R: Save up to $100 at the official store! $499 99 $599 99 $100 off (17%) Act fast and save $50 on the OnePlus 13R by entering promo code "HARVEST" at checkout. Save up to an extra $50 with an eligible trade-in. The phone delivers high-end performance, has a gorgeous display, and capable cameras. It's a top choice for shoppers who don't want to overspend. Don't miss out! Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!