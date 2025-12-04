4 free 5G phones with Total Wireless Base

Limited-time deal drops Galaxy Tab S9 to $499.99, making it the best Android tablet under $500

The slate is in new condition and it's not even an open box item.

I didn’t believe my eyes when I stumbled upon this offer, but here I am writing a deal post about it. As you saw from the title, the device in question is the Galaxy Tab S9, which can currently be yours for just $499.99 after a massive $300 discount on the 128GB model.

The best part is that the tablet is in new condition, and it’s not even an open-box item. This is incredible, since the slate has been around since 2023, and it’s extremely rare to find unopened units in brand-new condition. However, the deal is available at Woot, which means two things. Firstly, the slate is backed by the retailer's 90-Day Limited Warranty and not by the standard manufacturer's guarantee, and secondly, this is a limited-time offer, which no one knows how long it will stay up for grabs.

Galaxy Tab S9 128GB in Graphite: Get it now for just $500!

$499 99
$799 99
$300 off (38%)
Woot is offering the Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB of storage in Graphite for just under $500. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and featuring an 11-inch AMOLED display, it delivers both high-end performance and a vibrant viewing experience wherever you go. At this price, it stands out as one of the best-value Android tablets on the market.
Buy at Woot


Honestly, the Galaxy Tab S9 is among the best tablets you can currently get for under $500. Sure, it’s not a spring chicken, but its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 12GB of RAM still allow it to handle most tasks and games without breaking a sweat. Meanwhile, its stunning 11-inch AMOLED display delivers incredible visuals on the go, courtesy of its $2560 \times 1600$ resolution and HDR support. It also boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio and high 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for watching movies and gaming.

All that is backed by an 8,400 mAh battery, which can get you through the day without any top-ups. And when it’s time to charge it, the 45W fast charging will fill it back to 100% in one hour and 42 minutes. Oh, and you also get an S Pen inside the box, which saves you even more cash.

The only downside I can think of is the software support, as the Galaxy Tab S9 series came out before Samsung started offering seven years of OS updates. Yet, the tablet should be upgradable to Android 17 and should continue to receive security patches until the mid-2028. So, you won’t have to replace it anytime soon.

Overall, I believe you get a lot of value for $500 with Woot’s current deal on the Galaxy Tab S9. That’s why I urge you not to hesitate and save with this promo now before it’s too late!

