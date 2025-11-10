Early Black Friday deal makes the 'flagship-level' OnePlus Buds 4 the ideal stocking stuffer





Yes, you can pay a measly $89.99 for a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds with powerful 11mm audio drivers right now if you go on their manufacturer's official US website and use the "EARLYBF" coupon code after you add the product to your cart and before you finalize your order. Yes, you can pay a measly $89.99 for a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds with powerful 11mm audio drivers right now if you go on their manufacturer's official US website and use the "EARLYBF" coupon code after you add the product to your cart and before you finalize your order.

OnePlus Buds 4 $89 99 $129 99 $40 off (31%) True Wireless Earbuds with Real-Time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Flagship-Level Sound Quality, 11mm Woofer, 6mm Tweeter, 3-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 with Steady Connect, Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 11 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 45 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Storm Gray and Zen Green Color Options, EARLYBF Coupon Code Required Buy at OnePlus









That makes it very clear that you're looking at a true That makes it very clear that you're looking at a true Black Friday 2025 deal here that's unlikely to be improved by the end of the month... or the end of the year. Instead, what's likely to happen is for the early holiday promotion to go away at some point soon and return closer to Thanksgiving with an identical price cut available without an obligatory discount code.

a lot cheaper than most of the At 90 bucks, the OnePlus Buds 4 are either cheaper orcheaper than most of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation around, even rivaling the current affordability of something like Apple's non-noise-cancelling (and non-Android-compatible) AirPods 4





With Bluetooth 5.4, you're obviously promised flawless connectivity with both Android handsets and iPhones here, and with sophisticated technologies like Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0 support, you can expect "flagship-level" sound quality... at a decidedly not-flagship-level price.









The battery life is also pretty impressive (by any standards, mind you, and not just for a pair of sub-$100 earbuds), keeping your tunes going for up to six hours with ANC enabled and 11 hours with the noise-cancelling technology switched off. The two numbers can be bumped up to as much as 24 hours and 45 hours (!!!) respectively when you take the bundled charging case into consideration, which unfortunately does lack wireless charging capabilities.



Recommended For You





Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now

Do you need something small, affordable, and most importantly, good to help put a big smile on the face of a loved one this Christmas? Released just a few months ago with surprisingly advanced features and technologies for their reasonable list price of $129.99, the OnePlus Buds 4 seem to perfectly fit that description at an unprecedented $40 discount.