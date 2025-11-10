Early Black Friday deal makes the 'flagship-level' OnePlus Buds 4 the ideal stocking stuffer
How can you say no to a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds with premium sound quality at $89.99?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you need something small, affordable, and most importantly, good to help put a big smile on the face of a loved one this Christmas? Released just a few months ago with surprisingly advanced features and technologies for their reasonable list price of $129.99, the OnePlus Buds 4 seem to perfectly fit that description at an unprecedented $40 discount.
Yes, you can pay a measly $89.99 for a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds with powerful 11mm audio drivers right now if you go on their manufacturer's official US website and use the "EARLYBF" coupon code after you add the product to your cart and before you finalize your order.
That makes it very clear that you're looking at a true Black Friday 2025 deal here that's unlikely to be improved by the end of the month... or the end of the year. Instead, what's likely to happen is for the early holiday promotion to go away at some point soon and return closer to Thanksgiving with an identical price cut available without an obligatory discount code.
At 90 bucks, the OnePlus Buds 4 are either cheaper or a lot cheaper than most of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation around, even rivaling the current affordability of something like Apple's non-noise-cancelling (and non-Android-compatible) AirPods 4.
With Bluetooth 5.4, you're obviously promised flawless connectivity with both Android handsets and iPhones here, and with sophisticated technologies like Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0 support, you can expect "flagship-level" sound quality... at a decidedly not-flagship-level price.
Whether in Zen Green or Storm Gray colors, these are clearly not bad-looking earbuds. | Image Credit -- OnePlus
The battery life is also pretty impressive (by any standards, mind you, and not just for a pair of sub-$100 earbuds), keeping your tunes going for up to six hours with ANC enabled and 11 hours with the noise-cancelling technology switched off. The two numbers can be bumped up to as much as 24 hours and 45 hours (!!!) respectively when you take the bundled charging case into consideration, which unfortunately does lack wireless charging capabilities.
Recommended For You
But since you obviously can't have it all at $89.99, I for one am delighted about that compromise, which allows our in-depth OnePlus Buds 4 review to praise almost every other aspect of this ultra-affordable AirPods Pro 3 alternative.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: