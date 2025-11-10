Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Washington residents unite against Verizon tower proposal: can you guess what they worry about?

But they all want better cell coverage for safety.

Verizon
Verizon logo in a hall.
Here's the dilemma residents of Washington, Connecticut, are facing right now: to enjoy better cell coverage the easy way… or to enjoy a cell tower-free landscape?

Opposing the plan


There's a proposal to build a Verizon cell tower in Washington's quiet village of New Preston that has stirred up local resistance. The 140-foot tower, planned for 17 Warren Road, is being pushed by The Towers, a Delaware-based joint venture between Vertical Bridge REIT and Cellco Partnership, which operates as Verizon Wireless.

However, More than 140 residents have signed a petition opposing the plan, arguing that the tower threatens the village's scenic views, property values, and community character. They also raised health and environmental concerns and claimed they were not properly consulted before the application was submitted.

The town's First Selectman, Jim Brinton, said Washington has applied for intervenor status, describing the location as inappropriate and urging Verizon to look for other options.

A representative for The Towers said that if the plan is approved, the new cell tower construction could begin in 2026 – in spring or early summer.

When asked about how the proposed cell tower might affect local property values, Baldwin noted that opinions differ, with arguments supporting both positive and negative outcomes.

Anecdotally, there are folks that will say, 'I'm not going to buy a house if it's adjacent to a parcel that has a cell tower'. I was involved in a tower application down in New Canaan a number of years ago where people came to the hearing and said, 'If I had known that there was no cell service where I just purchased my home, I wouldn't have bought the home in the first place'.
– Kenneth Baldwin, a representative of The Towers, 2025


I'm sure you've heard arguments that tackle both sides of the issue, too.

Should Verizon offer another solution?

Vote View Result

Locals acknowledge the gap


Verizon's project aims to fix a major dead zone for both cell and emergency radio service in the area. Local officials and first responders acknowledge the coverage gap along Route 202 and Route 341, calling it a safety issue. Still, many residents question whether a 140-foot steel structure is the right fix. They're asking the town and Verizon to explore less intrusive alternatives like small cell installations on utility poles or rooftop antennas that could blend better with the landscape.

The dilemma


On paper, the Washington North 2 Facility solves a real coverage problem. But in practice, the optics are tough. Residents clearly don't want it. Verizon's technical and safety assurances may check the regulatory boxes, yet they don't fully address what people in New Preston actually care and worry about.

