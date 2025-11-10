Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Apple's OLED MacBook Pro dream is real, but there's a frustrating catch

Apple's OLED MacBook Pros may finally arrive in 2026 – but not every model will join the party.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Laptops
Apple's OLED MacBook Pro dream is real, but there's a frustrating catch
Apple is reportedly working on an OLED upgrade for the MacBook Pro series. The new model with the upgraded display is expected to come in late 2026 or early 2027, but a new rumor now claims that the tech may not be available across the entire lineup. 

Not all MacBook Pro models may get the OLED upgrade


According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino tech giant is not aiming to upgrade all MacBook Pro models with OLED at once. According to Gurman, at first, the M6 Pro and M6 Max versions of the MacBook Pro are going to get the upgrade. 

If this is accurate, that means that the lower-level MacBook Pro equipped with the more basic M6 processor may use the usual LCD TFT display that MacBooks have used thus far. 

Rumors also claim that the model will come with a new design, including a thinner chassis. A new rumored upgrade also points the potential of the design to include a touchscreen.


Apparently, the release is expected to come in late 2026, but it's also possible that Apple may launch the new MacBook Pro lineup in early 2027. 

Meanwhile, the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions, which are said to come with the current design, may launch in the first half of 2026. Tagging along is said to be a M5-equipped MacBook Air model. Apple is also expected to refresh the Mac mini with the M5 and M5 Pro, as well as offer a Mac Studio with an M5 Mac and M5 Ultra chip. 

The M6 launch is said to start with an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro model. 

What would make you upgrade to a new MacBook Pro?

Vote View Result

OLED for the MacBook Pro with M6 Pro and M6 Max isn't that surprising 


It's not completely out of the ordinary for Apple to offer only the M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro models with the OLED upgrade. It could very well be considered as a part of its technique to offer more expensive configurations and cheaper ones. 

It's already a thing that Apple customers know. There are differences between models and lineups, and also between specs in a certain lineup as well. 

Right now, the current M5 14-inch MacBook Pro starts from $1,599, while the M4 Pro-equipped model costs $400 more, but it also has a bit more memory. There could be a similar price jump between the M5 and M5 Pro, as well as between them and the M5 Max. 

Recommended For You

If an OLED display gets added to equation, it's going to be yet another reason for a user to want to go for the all-in type of device. 

Unfortunately, though, if you were looking forward to the OLED upgrade, but you don't want to buy the more expensive MacBook Pro models, you may have to wait for a year or two for Apple to bring the upgrade to other models as well. If, of course, this rumor is accurate, that is. 

I'm not surprised, but still a bit bummed


I get why Apple's giving the OLED treatment only to the higher-end MacBook Pro models first – it totally fits the Cupertino tech giant's usual playbook. Still, as someone who's actually been thinking about getting one of those top-tier models, I can't help but feel both excited and a bit frustrated. 

On one hand, OLED on a MacBook sounds amazing. We're talking about deeper blacks, better contrast, richer colors – basically, everything on the screen will just pop in a way it never has before.

But even though I want one, it feels like Apple could've made this upgrade available across the whole lineup.

So yeah – I'm both impressed and a little annoyed. Apple knows exactly how to make me want to spend more money, and once again… it's kind of working.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless
SpaceX buys more spectrum from EchoStar as speculation mounts about Musk disrupting wireless

Latest News

Mint Mobile unleashes $15/month offer on all Unlimited plans, but you have to act swiftly
Mint Mobile unleashes $15/month offer on all Unlimited plans, but you have to act swiftly
The best JBL Charge 6 deal you've been waiting for is finally here
The best JBL Charge 6 deal you've been waiting for is finally here
If you were hoping for a major camera jump on the Galaxy S26, don’t hold your breath
If you were hoping for a major camera jump on the Galaxy S26, don’t hold your breath
Early Black Friday deal makes the 'flagship-level' OnePlus Buds 4 the ideal stocking stuffer
Early Black Friday deal makes the 'flagship-level' OnePlus Buds 4 the ideal stocking stuffer
Washington residents unite against Verizon tower proposal: can you guess what they worry about?
Washington residents unite against Verizon tower proposal: can you guess what they worry about?
iPhone chip in a MacBook? Apple’s strangest move yet makes perfect sense
iPhone chip in a MacBook? Apple’s strangest move yet makes perfect sense
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless