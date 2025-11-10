Apple's OLED MacBook Pro dream is real, but there's a frustrating catch
Apple's OLED MacBook Pros may finally arrive in 2026 – but not every model will join the party.
Apple is reportedly working on an OLED upgrade for the MacBook Pro series. The new model with the upgraded display is expected to come in late 2026 or early 2027, but a new rumor now claims that the tech may not be available across the entire lineup.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino tech giant is not aiming to upgrade all MacBook Pro models with OLED at once. According to Gurman, at first, the M6 Pro and M6 Max versions of the MacBook Pro are going to get the upgrade.
Apparently, the release is expected to come in late 2026, but it's also possible that Apple may launch the new MacBook Pro lineup in early 2027.
It's not completely out of the ordinary for Apple to offer only the M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro models with the OLED upgrade. It could very well be considered as a part of its technique to offer more expensive configurations and cheaper ones.
Right now, the current M5 14-inch MacBook Pro starts from $1,599, while the M4 Pro-equipped model costs $400 more, but it also has a bit more memory. There could be a similar price jump between the M5 and M5 Pro, as well as between them and the M5 Max.
If an OLED display gets added to equation, it's going to be yet another reason for a user to want to go for the all-in type of device.
Unfortunately, though, if you were looking forward to the OLED upgrade, but you don't want to buy the more expensive MacBook Pro models, you may have to wait for a year or two for Apple to bring the upgrade to other models as well. If, of course, this rumor is accurate, that is.
But even though I want one, it feels like Apple could've made this upgrade available across the whole lineup.
So yeah – I'm both impressed and a little annoyed. Apple knows exactly how to make me want to spend more money, and once again… it's kind of working.
Not all MacBook Pro models may get the OLED upgrade
If this is accurate, that means that the lower-level MacBook Pro equipped with the more basic M6 processor may use the usual LCD TFT display that MacBooks have used thus far.
Rumors also claim that the model will come with a new design, including a thinner chassis. A new rumored upgrade also points the potential of the design to include a touchscreen.
Image Credit - Apple
Meanwhile, the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions, which are said to come with the current design, may launch in the first half of 2026. Tagging along is said to be a M5-equipped MacBook Air model. Apple is also expected to refresh the Mac mini with the M5 and M5 Pro, as well as offer a Mac Studio with an M5 Mac and M5 Ultra chip.
The M6 launch is said to start with an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro model.
OLED for the MacBook Pro with M6 Pro and M6 Max isn't that surprising
It's already a thing that Apple customers know. There are differences between models and lineups, and also between specs in a certain lineup as well.
Unfortunately, though, if you were looking forward to the OLED upgrade, but you don't want to buy the more expensive MacBook Pro models, you may have to wait for a year or two for Apple to bring the upgrade to other models as well. If, of course, this rumor is accurate, that is.
I'm not surprised, but still a bit bummed
I get why Apple's giving the OLED treatment only to the higher-end MacBook Pro models first – it totally fits the Cupertino tech giant's usual playbook. Still, as someone who's actually been thinking about getting one of those top-tier models, I can't help but feel both excited and a bit frustrated.
On one hand, OLED on a MacBook sounds amazing. We're talking about deeper blacks, better contrast, richer colors – basically, everything on the screen will just pop in a way it never has before.
