Paired with a gift card, the OnePlus 15 is a much smarter buy right now
For a limited time, Amazon is pairing this Snapdragon-powered beast with a gift card.
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OnePlus 15 landed its first discount at the OnePlus Store some time ago, and now Amazon is finally following suit. For a limited time, you can grab the powerful Android phone with a tempting $100 gift card, helping you get more value for your money.The
Sure, there’s no price cut on the device itself — at least not on the base storage configuration. However, the e-commerce giant is offering a small $36 discount on the 512GB variant in Ultra Violet, making it a fantastic choice. While that's still a modest price cut, the deal is pretty good if you ask me, especially since this flagship is significantly more affordable than its Google Pixel and Samsung rivals.
The OnePlus phone also impresses with its display. Measuring 6.8 inches, this OLED panel supports a blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rate. As you can see from the OnePlus 15 review, it gets super-bright as well, hitting a peak brightness of nearly 3,500 nits.
All of that makes the OnePlus 15 a very compelling alternative to the much pricier Galaxy S25 Ultra. Granted, the Samsung flagship comes with longer software support, but this option is still incredible through and through.
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Sure, there’s no price cut on the device itself — at least not on the base storage configuration. However, the e-commerce giant is offering a small $36 discount on the 512GB variant in Ultra Violet, making it a fantastic choice. While that's still a modest price cut, the deal is pretty good if you ask me, especially since this flagship is significantly more affordable than its Google Pixel and Samsung rivals.
With its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, this is one of the best options for hardcore multitasking, demanding apps, and even gaming. In fact, the model is actually on par with gaming phones in terms of GPU performance, delivering a smooth and responsive gameplay even with graphics-heavy titles.
The OnePlus phone also impresses with its display. Measuring 6.8 inches, this OLED panel supports a blazing-fast 165Hz refresh rate. As you can see from the OnePlus 15 review, it gets super-bright as well, hitting a peak brightness of nearly 3,500 nits.
Improvements didn’t stop there: OnePlus equipped its latest flagship with every IP rating you can imagine, delivering surprisingly good durability in all sorts of messy mishaps with water. And with its superb camera performance, the phone captures images that are ready to share without any editing.
All of that makes the OnePlus 15 a very compelling alternative to the much pricier Galaxy S25 Ultra. Granted, the Samsung flagship comes with longer software support, but this option is still incredible through and through.
If you’ve been waiting for an Amazon discount on this capable Android flagship, this is it. Hurry up and grab your 256GB or 512GB OnePlus 15 with a $100 Amazon gift card while this limited-time sale is still available.
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