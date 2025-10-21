OnePlus 15 just flexed hard on cooling and gaming power ahead of launch
The company’s new teaser reveals an all-new thermal system and bold claims about performance.
The OnePlus 15 is just a week away from its China launch, and the company clearly isn’t done hyping it up. In true OnePlus fashion, it’s dropping new teasers left and right – this time, focusing on raw power and performance.
We already knew plenty about the OnePlus 15, but OnePlus is determined to keep the excitement going before the big reveal. The latest teasers dive deep into performance, and according to the company, this phone is packed with industry-first upgrades that supposedly take speed and cooling to a whole new level.
And speaking of gaming, for gamers, OnePlus is taking things even further with what it calls the first-ever “Gaming Hand Cooling Model.” It targets ten specific heat zones on the device, keeping your fingers cool during long gaming sessions.
So, yeah, clearly, OnePlus has gamers in mind this year. The 165Hz refresh rate display should already feel buttery smooth, but the company says it has completely rewritten the Android touch-display framework to improve touch-display synchronization – so every swipe, tap, or flick feels more instant and precise.
There’s also a new G2 gaming network chip, designed to deliver stronger Wi-Fi and cellular performance in areas where other phones struggle. And as a cherry on top, OnePlus has added a new gyroscope with console-grade specs for faster response times and more accurate controls.
OnePlus flexes hard on cooling and gaming upgrades
Now, whether that’s real innovation or just marketing talk, we’ll find out once the phone is in our hands. But the numbers and terms do sound impressive. The phone introduces a new Glacier cooling system made from ultra-thin, hand-tearable steel that reportedly dissipates heat twice as fast as before.
OnePlus 15 has a new cooling system. | Image credit – OnePlus
There’s also a new “Glacier” chip air conditioning architecture – basically a custom-designed system that lowers the core temperature of the chip – and a “Glacier” aerogel layer, which uses a space-grade insulation material to keep your fingers cool while gaming.
We've outfitted the OnePlus 15 with cutting-edge cooling technology, from the chip to the midframe, from the materials to the structure. Layer by layer, we guarantee consistent performance even at peak performance.
The new chip promises better performance for games. | Image credit – OnePlus
So yeah – if OnePlus is to be believed, the 15 will be a beast when it comes to performance.
I genuinely think the OnePlus 15 has a real shot at shaking things up. With those specs – and assuming it all performs as promised – it could go head-to-head with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max without breaking a sweat.
If OnePlus manages to keep the price steady and make the phone easier to get globally, it might just be the perfect pick for anyone tired of choosing between Apple and Samsung. Because honestly, a flagship with that kind of battery, cooling system, and gaming focus? Yeah, that’s the kind of competition the Android world needs right now.
Big battery, fast charging, and all-around upgrades
The phone will make its debut in China next week, with a global launch expected in November – much earlier than when OnePlus phones usually go global. That timing is smart, too, as it positions the phone right alongside the iPhone 17 and Xiaomi 17, while still beating the Galaxy S26 to market. And honestly, with a 7,300mAh battery, it might already have one big advantage.
Can OnePlus 15 really go toe-to-toe with iPhone and Galaxy?
