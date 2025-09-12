Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus 13R gets a sweet price cut at the official store

The phone delivers flagship-grade performance, has a gorgeous display, and rocks capable cameras. It's an absolute bargain, so don't hesitate!

Deals OnePlus
While falling in the mid-range category, the OnePlus 13R feels more like a flagship phone than a mid-ranger. For instance, it comes equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the silicon that powered most top-of-the-line phones in 2024, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the OnePlus 12. Combined with 12GB of RAM, this allows it to handle anything you throw its way, including demanding apps and games.

OnePlus 13R: Save up to $50 at the official store!

$549 99
$599 99
$50 off (8%)
OnePlus lets you save $50 on the flagship-ish OnePlus 13R by applying promo code "BACK2COLLEGE" at check out. In addition, you can score extra savings by trading in an eligible device. Students can save an additional 10% by applying their student discount. Don't miss out!
Additionally, it rocks a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto snapper, each capable of taking good-looking photos. Of course, this is where the phone leans more toward mid-rangers rather than flagship models, as the pictures don’t turn out as well when there isn’t ample light.

On the flip side, it boasts a flagship-grade 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1260 resolution and HDR support, delivering stunning visuals on the go. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling through your Insta feed a breeze.

But the biggest selling point of the OnePlus 13R is actually its price. At $599.99, it’s an absolute bang for your buck. And the best part is that OnePlus often has sweet deals that allow you to score this capable phone for even less. In fact, you can save right now!

While the phone isn’t on sale per se, the official OnePlus store lets you slash $50 off its price by entering promo code “BACK2COLLEGE” at checkout. In addition, you can trade in an eligible device for extra savings. Plus, students can get an additional 10% off.

We believe that OnePlus’s deal on its mid-range phone is definitely one you should check out, and we encourage you to do just that. So, don’t waste any more time—save today!

