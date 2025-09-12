OnePlus 13R gets a sweet price cut at the official store

Trade-in OnePlus 13R: Save up to $50 at the official store! $549 99 $599 99 $50 off (8%) OnePlus lets you save $50 on the flagship-ish OnePlus 13R by applying promo code "BACK2COLLEGE" at check out. In addition, you can score extra savings by trading in an eligible device. Students can save an additional 10% by applying their student discount. Don't miss out! Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 13R



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!