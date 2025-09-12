OnePlus 13R gets a sweet price cut at the official store
The phone delivers flagship-grade performance, has a gorgeous display, and rocks capable cameras. It's an absolute bargain, so don't hesitate!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While falling in the mid-range category, the OnePlus 13R feels more like a flagship phone than a mid-ranger. For instance, it comes equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the silicon that powered most top-of-the-line phones in 2024, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the OnePlus 12. Combined with 12GB of RAM, this allows it to handle anything you throw its way, including demanding apps and games.
Additionally, it rocks a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto snapper, each capable of taking good-looking photos. Of course, this is where the phone leans more toward mid-rangers rather than flagship models, as the pictures don’t turn out as well when there isn’t ample light.
On the flip side, it boasts a flagship-grade 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1260 resolution and HDR support, delivering stunning visuals on the go. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling through your Insta feed a breeze.
While the phone isn’t on sale per se, the official OnePlus store lets you slash $50 off its price by entering promo code “BACK2COLLEGE” at checkout. In addition, you can trade in an eligible device for extra savings. Plus, students can get an additional 10% off.
We believe that OnePlus’s deal on its mid-range phone is definitely one you should check out, and we encourage you to do just that. So, don’t waste any more time—save today!
But the biggest selling point of the OnePlus 13R is actually its price. At $599.99, it’s an absolute bang for your buck. And the best part is that OnePlus often has sweet deals that allow you to score this capable phone for even less. In fact, you can save right now!
