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One of the most expensive phones ever is getting brutalized on cam, but survives… without a scratch?

Will this make you get the Huawei Mate XT?

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Huawei Mate XT held in hands.
What would you do with a tri-foldable phone? Would you throw it on the floor? Then, after you pick it up, would you do this again… and again? No, tell me: would you unfold its 10-inch screen and slam it in your feet? I need to know.

Maybe you're not that kind of person, but somebody did precisely that, as a video shared by well-known tipster Ice Universe shows:


Now, it's 2026 and I'm not 100% sure what is a genuine video and what is AI, but this clip seems realistic to me. That being said, I'm 100% sure that I don't know what the floor in the clip is made of. I don't know whether it's the real thing or not, but if it is, Huawei deserves applause for making the Mate XT so durable.

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The clip doesn't feature a close-up examination of the tri-foldable after the brutalization ends, but it's nevertheless impressive that the phone seems to function just fine.

Will this make you get a tri-foldable?


Besides the eye-watering price, foldables are so far being avoided by the public because of durability concerns, I think. This is twice as valid for tri-foldables: these handsets come with two hinges and are shockingly expensive: Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold is selling at ~$3,270 in the UAE.

The Huawei Mate XT debuted in 2024 at ~$3,000. Then, scalpers drove the price to around $10,000. For a brief period, it was resold at ~$22,000. Amusing stuff.

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That was the world's first tri-folding smartphone on the market, so it was understandable for such abominations to take place. Now, we have the Huawei Mate XTs and, of course, the aforementioned Galaxy Z TriFold.

More such models will follow… but not too soon.

Oppo plays peek-hide-and-seek


As we told you the other day, Oppo has confirmed that it has fully functional tri-fold smartphone prototypes. What it doesn't have are plans to release them… anytime soon.

The company reportedly built several working units, yet they remain shelved due to high manufacturing costs and the limited market for such ultra-premium devices.

While rivals like Huawei and Samsung push ahead with their own tri-fold designs, Oppo is choosing caution, citing the steep price – surely over $2,400 – as a barrier for mainstream adoption. Duh!

Instead, Oppo seems content to wait until production costs drop, allowing it to launch a more affordable and practical tri-fold device in the future. Or, we, the users, can all start making more money, right?

What's the price you're getting a tri-foldable at?
Anything up to $3,000, I don't care.
7.84%
$2,000 is my limit.
21.57%
$1,500 is OK.
17.65%
I'll wait for the price to drop to $1,000.
17.65%
I already have a tri-foldable.
0%
I'm not getting this, thanks, but no thanks.
35.29%
51 Votes

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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