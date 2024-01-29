Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Nothing Phone (2a) certification reveals fast charging speed
Nothing is a British smartphone manufacturer founded by Carl Pei (co-founder of OnePlus) and known for its minimalist aesthetics and design focus. The company has, so far, introduced two phones: the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone (2). While the Phone (1) wasn’t officially released in the US, the Phone (2) is available in the US starting at $600. Now, all indications point to the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) - a scaled-down, mid-range version of the flagship Nothing Phone (2).

Recently, the upcoming smartphone was spotted on the TUV certification website (via MySmartPrice) with the model number A142. While the listing doesn’t divulge many details, it does confirm that the Nothing Phone (2a) will support 45W fast charging.

Although many smartphones in 2024 support up to 120W fast charging, 45W fast charging is still considered pretty fast. Competitors of the Nothing Phone (2a), such as the Pixel 7a or the rumored next-generation iPhone SE 4, both support lower charging speeds.

However, in terms of other specifications, the Nothing Phone (2a) may not surpass its competitors. Leaks suggest that the mid-range smartphone from Carl Pei’s company will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a chipset potentially slower than the Exynos 1480 expected to power the upcoming Galaxy A55 or the Tensor G2 powering the Pixel 7a.

Previous rumors indicate that the Nothing Phone (2a) will be available in at least two variants based on memory capacity: 8/128GB and 12/256GB. It is expected to run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, with a promise of 3 years of OS upgrades.

The smartphone will boast a 120Hz OLED display and come in two colors– black and white. The base model is anticipated to be priced around $400. The smartphone is expected to debut soon, possibly next month, at the company’s “Nothing to See” event on February 27. Carl Pei has hinted at the introduction of a new smartphone, likely the Phone (2a), during this event.

In addition to its next smartphone, Nothing is gearing up to launch new neckband headphones and a power bank. Stay tuned for updates, as the event is just around the corner.

