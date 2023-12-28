Nothing Phone (2a) leak suggests it will be a great deal price-wise

Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

From all the reports we’ve gathered until now, it’s pretty clear that Nothing is gearing up to launch its most affordable phone to date, the Nothing Phone (2a). The company’s upcoming device shapes up to be a great deal for customers looking to purchase a stylish phone with some premium features that doesn’t cost a fortune.

The most recent Nothing Phone (2a) leak indicates that this will be half the price of Nothing Phone 2, while still offering some very decent specs. According to Roland Quandt, Nothing Phone (2a) will be available in at least two variants based on the amount of memory: 8/128GB and 12/256GB.

Additionally, the phone will be available in two colors, Black and White. More importantly, the base model is going to cost less than €400. The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to be introduced in Europe at some point next year, but none of the previous reports mention a US launch.

If Nothing plans to launch its affordable smartphone in the US, it will most likely cost less than $400, not the equivalent of €400, which makes it an even better deal.

As far as the specs go, previous leaks claim the Nothing Phone (2a) will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a dual-camera setup featuring two 50-megapixel sensors, and a generous 32-megapixel secondary camera for selfie.

We also know the phone will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Reports claim the Nothing Phone (2a) will be officially introduced at MWC 2024 on February 27 during the company’s “Nothing to See” event.
