First look at Nothing Phone (2a): Leaked image showcases design and alleged specs
The cover image shows Nothing Phone (2)
Whispers of a more budget-friendly companion to the Nothing Phone (2) have been circulating recently. Just days ago, an image unveiled the new glyph interface and camera placement on the Nothing Phone (2a). Now, a fresh picture provides the first glimpse of the upcoming smartphone.
Yogesh Brar, a reliable tipster, shared photos of the late-stage PVT (Production Validation Test) unit of the Nothing Phone (2a), along with claimed specs. Nothing's upcoming smartphone might feature a 120Hz OLED panel, a Dimensity 7200 chip, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The Nothing Phone (2)'s more affordable counterpart will come equipped with Android 14 out of the box.
Nothing Phone 2a PVT— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 16, 2023
Gets:
- 120Hz OLED panel
- Dimensity 7200
- 8/128GB
- 50MP dual camera setup
- Ships with Nothing OS 2.5
- Android 14
- New back design
- Redesigned Glyph
- Glyph controls similar to Phone 2
MWC launch, Good for $400 pic.twitter.com/WNCoJoRMhW
As the image shows, the Nothing Phone (2a) will sport a dual-camera setup. The Phone (2a)'s rear will seemingly house a 50MP dual-camera setup, with the second sensor likely being ultrawide. The design of the Phone (2a) with its scaled-back Glyph lights differs significantly from its pricier sibling, the Phone (2), as shown by the PVT unit in the photo.
PVT units, a subset of pre-production devices, are used to thoroughly test the functionality and quality of a product before mass production. They are typically manufactured in small batches and are not intended for public sale. Although PVT units usually don't exactly show the final design of a device, this time around, they do confirm the new horizontal camera layout.
The streamlined specs, featuring, for instance, a more affordable chipset than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Phone (2), could position the Phone (2a) with a reasonable $400 price tag. At this price point, the device will stand out with its distinctive design and a clean Android experience. The Nothing Phone (2a) could compete effectively with budget-friendly smartphone options like the Google Pixel 7a and Samsung's Galaxy A54.
Previous speculations, much like the current one, suggest a possible introduction at MWC (Mobile World Congress). MWC, one of the largest and most attended mobile industry events in the world, is scheduled from February 26 to 29, 2024, at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. However, there's still no official confirmation on whether the Nothing Phone (2a) will be unveiled during the event, so stay tuned for updates.
