Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
If you have lost an earbud or two since the wireless revolution obliterated the 3.5mm headphone jack, here’s a solution: neckband headphones!
If you’re a fan of Carl Pei’s Nothing brand, you could probably soon get the Nothing Neckband Pro, as such a product is spotted on a certification platform (via 91 Mobiles). Also, there’s a possibility that a power bank from Nothing is also coming in the near future.
Launched at the very beginning of August 2023, CMF is Nothing’s more affordable sub-brand. Of course, they try to stay as close to the mothership as possible, with promises from Carl Pei for affordable devices that are true to Nothing’s signature design and technology philosophy.
The wireless earbuds that were launched last fall were priced at $40, so it will be interesting to see where the upcoming Neckband Pro model will be positioned.
As far as the potential power bank, the information is even less – it’s not clear if it will be launched under the CMF sub-brand or if the Nothing stamp will be on it officially.
Of course, Nothing’s next big thing will be the Nothing Phone (2a) upcoming announcement that could take place at the end of February 2024. The Nothing Phone 2a is set to make a “budget-friendly” appearance, as the rumor has it that this gadget will cost half the price of its VIP sibling, the Nothing Phone 2. The tech soothsayer Roland Quandt says there’ll be available two variants – a not-too-shabby 8/128GB and a slightly more posh 12/256GB.
If the stars align and Nothing Phone (2a) comes to the US market under $400, it will be quite the deal with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset under the hood, a dual-camera setup of two 50-megapixel sensors on the back, alongside a rather generous 32-megapixel front camera. Display-wise, it's strutting a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an expected butter-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
In a world where we strive to have fewer and fewer cables and cords, why go for a neckband headphones product? It’s because they are useful for many situations and activities, thanks to their comfortable and convenient design. Here are some common uses for neckband headphones:
Being the first ever, this leak about the Nothing Neckband Pro is naturally pretty scarce on information and detailed technical specs – in fact, nothing else is known about the upcoming audio equipment from Nothing apart from the potential model name (“Neckband Pro”) and a serial number (B164). It’s possible that Nothing will launch the collar earbuds under its CMF brand.
What is CMF?
Less than two months later, CMF released a smartwatch, a pair of wireless buds, and a fast charger. Upon release, the smartwatch, for example, was costing $60. Affordable for sure!
Why neckband headphones?
- Multitasking: Their design allows you to have earbuds ready around your neck for quick use, making it easy to switch between listening to music and paying attention to your surroundings.
- Active lifestyle: Neckband headphones are ideal for people with an active lifestyle. They stay securely in place during activities such as jogging, cycling, and workouts.
- Hands-free calling: Such headphones come equipped with a built-in microphone, making them useful for hands-free phone calls while on the go.
- Travel: Neckband headphones are compact and easy to carry, making them great for travelers who want to enjoy music or movies while on the move.
- Extended wear: Neckband headphones are comfortable for extended periods, making them suitable for long flights or gaming sessions.
- Noise isolation: Some neckband headphones offer noise isolation features, which can help block out ambient noise, making them useful for concentration in noisy environments.
- Convenience: They often come with controls for adjusting volume, changing tracks, and answering calls, offering added convenience during various activities.
