Nothing Phone (2) gets its first Android 15 Open Beta update, here is what’s new
While companies like Google, Vivo and Xiaomi are already delivering stable Android 15 updates to multiple devices, Nothing is still in the process of testing the new version of the operating system.
Nothing Phone (2) is the company’s second smartphone to receive an Android 15 open beta build after the Phone (2a). If you’re anxious to check out the new changes the handset maker plans to introduce with the next version of Android, you might want to give this a try. Or you could simply read the changelog below.
Apart from Nothing Phone (2a) and Phone (2), three other Nothing phones are expected to receive Android 15 open beta builds in December: Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2a), and CMF Phone 1.
Keep in mind that since this is a beta version, installing it might require a factory reset, which means your data will be lost. That said, it’s recommended that you back up all your data before installing this Android 15 open beta build.
The new Nothing OS 3.0 open beta build goes by the firmware version Pong-U2.6-241016-1700. Your Nothing Phone (2) must have installed Nothing OS 2.6 in order for the open beta to install flawlessly.
It’s also important to note that Nothing says that rollbacks are not recommended. If you absolutely want to return to a stable version of the software, you must backup all your data as the rollback will result in a factory reset. This means that all unsaved data will be lost.
Shared Widgets
- Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.
Lock screen
- New lock screen customization page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen.
- Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favorite style.
- Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.
Smart Drawer
- Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorize your apps into folders. For better organization and easy access.
- For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favorite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required.
Quick Settings
- Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimized editing experience.
- Enhanced widget library design.
- Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.
Camera improvements
- Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.
- Reduced HDR scene processing time.
- Optimized portrait effects by fine-tuning blur intensity based on face size.
- Boosted camera performance in low-light environments.
- Improved zoom slider display.
Enhanced pop-up view
- Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.
- Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.
- Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access.
- View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.
Other improvements
- AI-powered selection and prioritization of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a more efficient experience
- Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.
- Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.
- Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.
- Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.
- New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.
- New charging animation with signature dot matrix styling.
Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Nothing Phone (2) | Screenshot credits: Nothing
This is not an OTA (over the air) update, so you’ll have to manually download the APK file and install it from your phone. Navigate to Settings / System / Update to Beta version. Simply tap “Check for new version” and follow the steps to locate and install the Nothing OS 3.0 open beta build.
It’s also important to note that Nothing says that rollbacks are not recommended. If you absolutely want to return to a stable version of the software, you must backup all your data as the rollback will result in a factory reset. This means that all unsaved data will be lost.
Nothing Phone (2) users who want to roll back, must download the rollback package for Nothing OS 2.6 directly from the company’s support website. After that, simply head to Settings / System / Update to Beta version. Then, tap “Import file” and select the previously downloaded package.
