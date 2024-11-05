Xiaomi 14 receiving Android 15 update worldwide

Xiaomi 15

HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15 update for Xiaomi 14 | Screenshot credits: STECHGUIDE

Optimization: Folder icons were not always displayed completely

Optimization: Issue where the Home screen layout left a lot of space at the top of the screen unfilled

Fix: Home screen stopped working in some cases

Fix: Screen flickered when adjusting Always-on display settings

Fix: App card started shaking when the order of cards was changed



Other improvements and optimizations

Fix: Screenshots came out black for some apps

Unsurprisingly, it appears that the changes included in this update are minimal on Xiaomi’s side. Yes, you get all the new features and improvements that come with, but there aren’t too many HyperOS-related changes mentioned in the changelog.This could be the reason that globalunits are getting HyperOS 1.1 based onrather than HyperOS 2.0 but take this with a grain of salt.users all over the world can check for the update by heading to Settings / My device. Keep in mind that this is a staged rollout, so it might take a few weeks for everyone to get it.