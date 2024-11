Xiaomi 14 receiving Android 15 update worldwide

Xiaomi 15

OS1.1.4.0.VNCEUXM

OS1.1.3.0.VNCMIXM

HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15 update for Xiaomi 14 | Screenshot credits: STECHGUIDE

Unsurprisingly, it appears that the changes included in this update are minimal on Xiaomi’s side. Yes, you get all the new features and improvements that come with Android 15 , but there aren’t too many HyperOS-related changes mentioned in the changelog.



Home screen

Optimization: Folder icons were not always displayed completely

Optimization: Issue where the Home screen layout left a lot of space at the top of the screen unfilled

Fix: Home screen stopped working in some cases

Lock screen

Fix: Screen flickered when adjusting Always-on display settings

Recents

Fix: App card started shaking when the order of cards was changed

Other improvements and optimizations

Fix: Screenshots came out black for some apps

This could be the reason that global Xiaomi 14 units are getting HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15 rather than HyperOS 2.0 but take this with a grain of salt.



It looks like Vivo is not the only Chinese handset maker that’s bringing Android 15 to its smartphones outside of China . Xiaomi seems to be the next company that’s expanding Android 15’s availability to global units.And the first Xiaomi smartphone to receive Android 15 internationally is the Xiaomi 14 . There’s a little bit of an issue though. As some of you probably know already,and Xiaomi 15 Pro are the only company’s phones that ship withright out of the box.However, these Xiaomi 15 phones run on HyperOS 2.0 based on, whereas the globalare getting HyperOS 1.1 based on. It makes sense for the Chinese and international HyperOS iterations to be different, but in this case it’s a bit bizarre.According to a new report users in Europe should be looking for a new firmware version with build number, while those in the rest of the world are currently getting a different firmware update with build number