Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Xiaomi 14 receiving Android 15 update worldwide

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14
It looks like Vivo is not the only Chinese handset maker that’s bringing Android 15 to its smartphones outside of China. Xiaomi seems to be the next company that’s expanding Android 15’s availability to global units.

And the first Xiaomi smartphone to receive Android 15 internationally is the Xiaomi 14. There’s a little bit of an issue though. As some of you probably know already, Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are the only company’s phones that ship with Android 15 right out of the box.

However, these Xiaomi 15 phones run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, whereas the global Xiaomi 14 are getting HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15. It makes sense for the Chinese and international HyperOS iterations to be different, but in this case it’s a bit bizarre.

According to a new report, Xiaomi 14 users in Europe should be looking for a new firmware version with build number OS1.1.4.0.VNCEUXM, while those in the rest of the world are currently getting a different firmware update with build number OS1.1.3.0.VNCMIXM.

Xiaomi 14 receiving Android 15 update worldwide
HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15 update for Xiaomi 14 | Screenshot credits: STECHGUIDE

Unsurprisingly, it appears that the changes included in this update are minimal on Xiaomi’s side. Yes, you get all the new features and improvements that come with Android 15, but there aren’t too many HyperOS-related changes mentioned in the changelog.

Home screen
  • Optimization: Folder icons were not always displayed completely
  • Optimization: Issue where the Home screen layout left a lot of space at the top of the screen unfilled
  • Fix: Home screen stopped working in some cases

Lock screen
  • Fix: Screen flickered when adjusting Always-on display settings

Recents
  • Fix: App card started shaking when the order of cards was changed

Other improvements and optimizations
  • Fix: Screenshots came out black for some apps

This could be the reason that global Xiaomi 14 units are getting HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15 rather than HyperOS 2.0 but take this with a grain of salt.

Xiaomi 14 users all over the world can check for the update by heading to Settings / My device. Keep in mind that this is a staged rollout, so it might take a few weeks for everyone to get it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless