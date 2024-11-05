Xiaomi 14 receiving Android 15 update worldwide
It looks like Vivo is not the only Chinese handset maker that’s bringing Android 15 to its smartphones outside of China. Xiaomi seems to be the next company that’s expanding Android 15’s availability to global units.
This could be the reason that global Xiaomi 14 units are getting HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15 rather than HyperOS 2.0 but take this with a grain of salt.
And the first Xiaomi smartphone to receive Android 15 internationally is the Xiaomi 14. There’s a little bit of an issue though. As some of you probably know already, Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are the only company’s phones that ship with Android 15 right out of the box.
However, these Xiaomi 15 phones run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15, whereas the global Xiaomi 14 are getting HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15. It makes sense for the Chinese and international HyperOS iterations to be different, but in this case it’s a bit bizarre.
According to a new report, Xiaomi 14 users in Europe should be looking for a new firmware version with build number OS1.1.4.0.VNCEUXM, while those in the rest of the world are currently getting a different firmware update with build number OS1.1.3.0.VNCMIXM.
HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15 update for Xiaomi 14 | Screenshot credits: STECHGUIDE
Unsurprisingly, it appears that the changes included in this update are minimal on Xiaomi’s side. Yes, you get all the new features and improvements that come with Android 15, but there aren’t too many HyperOS-related changes mentioned in the changelog.
Home screen
- Optimization: Folder icons were not always displayed completely
- Optimization: Issue where the Home screen layout left a lot of space at the top of the screen unfilled
- Fix: Home screen stopped working in some cases
Lock screen
- Fix: Screen flickered when adjusting Always-on display settings
Recents
- Fix: App card started shaking when the order of cards was changed
Other improvements and optimizations
- Fix: Screenshots came out black for some apps
This could be the reason that global Xiaomi 14 units are getting HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15 rather than HyperOS 2.0 but take this with a grain of salt.
Xiaomi 14 users all over the world can check for the update by heading to Settings / My device. Keep in mind that this is a staged rollout, so it might take a few weeks for everyone to get it.
