Here's your chance to review Nothing phones before launch – what to know and how to apply
You don't have to pay for shipping, but you'll have to return the devices, as they won't be a gift.
Dreaming of becoming a tech reviewer? If you're passionate about everything related to Carl Pei's Nothing (sorry, I couldn't help it) you can now apply for the Nothing Community Review Program. It's going global – until now, it was available for India residents.
As one could expect, the program gives participants the chance to receive upcoming products from Nothing and create detailed reviews to share with both the Nothing Community and their own social media channels. You must be engaged with all things tech, but you'll also need a sip of creativity.
Above all, interested applicants should have a strong interest in Nothing's products and be comfortable producing reviews using writing, photography, or video. Participants are expected to maintain strict information security for the product prior to its public release, including signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
The Review Program operates on an ongoing basis. Nothing may invite different participants for different product reviews, and being selected once does not guarantee participation in future rounds. Review devices are provided on a loan basis and must be returned after the review period ends. Shipping for both delivery and return is handled by Nothing at no cost to participants, as the rules clearly state.
Anyone interested in joining the program can submit an application via an online form, which remains open throughout the year. This initiative provides an opportunity for tech enthusiasts to experience Nothing's latest products firsthand and share their reviews with a wider audience, while contributing to the global community of Nothing users.
There's so much to review out of the Nothing Phone (3). | Image by PhoneArena
So, if you're thinking about spilling the beans on the Nothing Phone (4) – or whatever Nothing's next flagship might be called – just don't.
Basically, Nothing wants to know a bit about you and the social media you're on, be it Instagram, YouTube, X, Threads, TikTok or Reddit. You're required to share a link to your channel, so make sure you're presenting yourself in the best possible way.
