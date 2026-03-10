One major smartphone company announced a price hike for its existing models
You may want to grab a new phone before it gets more expensive.
OnePlus 15 could be among the affected devices. | Image by PhoneArena
We’ve been warned multiple times that smartphone prices are going up this year. Samsung has already increased the prices of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus compared to their predecessors, but one of the largest manufacturers is taking even more drastic steps.
Oppo and OnePlus smartphones will get more expensive next week because of increased component costs. Oppo has announced the price hike in a notice on its official online store, according to a Gizmochina report. The increase will take effect on Monday, March 16.
In its announcement, Oppo said that the decision for what it calls “price adjustments” is a response to the higher costs for key components, including high-speed storage hardware. The company hasn’t said if the increase will extend to OnePlus devices sold in the US, but such a move wouldn’t come as a surprise.
Other companies have also warned that they may raise their prices, though we haven’t seen major hikes yet. However, rumors about some upcoming devices, including the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, point at noticeable increases.
If you’re on the fence about upgrading your aging smartphone, it might be a good idea to make your decision quickly. I’ve always believed that if you need a new phone, you should buy it right away, but now that could also save you some money, as smartphone prices are only going up this year.
Among the affected products are Oppo’s budget A-series and K-series phones and unspecified OnePlus devices. Oppo’s Find and Reno smartphones and the Oppo Pad tablets won’t be affected, and the increase will apply only to the Chinese market.
Only the beginning
Oppo’s Find series won’t be affected by the increase. | Image by PhoneArena
The ongoing memory shortage has led to a drastic increase in the prices of RAM and storage, which has a stronger impact on lower-cost devices. Those are usually sold on thinner margins than premium devices, making it impossible for the manufacturers to absorb the higher material costs. A recent forecast predicted that the smartphone market will shrink by almost 13% this year because of the memory shortage.
Now’s the time for a new phone
