A mysterious phone with triple 200 MP cameras just put the Galaxy S26 Ultra's ultrawide to shame

Dual 200 MP are about to become the hottest hardware trend of 2026 with the imminent arrival of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra, but a particularly exciting new rumor has just things up to eleven. It seems that a smartphone hailing from China might soon lay a pretty solid claim for the top title in the camera top lists, at least for hardware prowess.





The camera phone to end all camera phones?





Digital Chat Station, the Weibo leakster with a particularly decent track record, has it that a mysterious device has been recently tested with not one, not two, but three 200 MP cameras in the back. Not only are the main and telephoto/periscope camera of this phone going to be super high-res, but the ultrawide will also be a 200 MP one, with a fairly large 1/1.56" sensor nonetheless. As a comparison, the recent Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 50 MP 1/2.5" ultrawide camera sensor, so way more humble in terms of raw hardware.









Of course, a massive camera sensor wouldn't magically solve all issues that most ultrawide cameras struggle with, nor is it an emergency solution for making a superb camera. There are many more gears that have to turn correctly in order for that photo to turn outstanding, like optical excellence, post-processing algorithms, color science, and so much more. Still, a triple 200 MP camera sounds insane, and such a high-res ultrawide will allow for pixel-binning to take place so that we get significantly better low-light sensitivity on one of the usually more overlooked phone cameras.



It's important to also keep in mind that this rumor might not necessarily materialize into a finished product at all, but simply be a testing prototype.





But which phone could claim the honors?





To me, that answer is fairly clear. There are no dual 200 MP phones just yet, as Oppo and Vivo have not made their upcoming Ultras official, so if any China-based smartphone maker out there is at least entertaining the idea of using triple 200 MP cameras, it has to be either Oppo or Vivo.





Online chatter claims that Oppo will be the company that's entertaining this exceptional camera setup. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is rumored to be the device with this setup, and that could definitely happen, though I'd argue that such a setup is more suitable for a potential Oppo Find X10 Ultra super-flagship.





Bring it on





I am a camera geek at heart and Oppo and Vivo are currently my top two Android phone makers specifically because the camera systems on their top devices are a cut above the rest and we get treated to meaningful improvements and upgrades with every new generation. That's why this triple 200 MP camera rumor doesn't really surprise me as it is the logical conclusion to the camera upgrade paths that both companies have been walking in the past few years.





It is just a matter a time before all-200 MP cameras setups become the norm.