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Netflix drops a free app made for everyone

Here's Netflix Playground.

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Peppa Pig video game screenshot.
Your kids will love it. | Image by Netflix
Christmas is still months ahead, so this has to be an Easter gift by Netflix: there's a new free app by the world's most popular video streaming service.

It's called Netflix Playground and it's made for kids, but many parents will undoubtedly appreciate it, too.

The all-in-one app




As the Netflix announcement reads, the Netflix Playground app is an "all-in-one app". The idea is simple and it'll probably prove effective real soon – Netflix Playground offers games that feature popular characters from shows like:
  • Sesame Street
  • Dr. Seuss
  • Peppa Pig
  • StoryBots
  • Bad Dinosaurs

All games are age-appropriate.

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Is it free?


Yes, Netflix Playground is free. This is, frankly said, great news. Everything costs far too much these days, so this is like a breath of fresh air.

The new Netflix Playground app is included in all Netflix memberships.

If you trust your kid with a mobile device, the idea is for the app to spark creativity, laughter, and fun. The best part is that there are no ads, in-app purchases or extra costs.

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What games are available?


Netflix Playground will be adding more titles soon, but right now, the company is kicking things off with a selected crew of popular and beloved characters.

The initial lineup includes experiences inspired by Dr. Seuss titles, Sesame Street, Peppa Pig, StoryBots and Bad Dinosaurs, each offering a mix of activities like puzzles, music-based play, memory challenges and light creative interaction.

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For example, Dr. Seuss games lean toward rhythmic and exploratory play, while Sesame Street emphasizes pattern and object recognition. Peppa Pig and StoryBots introduce more variety through activities like counting, decorating and skill-building mini-games. Bad Dinosaurs mixes puzzles and sticker-based creativity.

The overall design stays intentionally simple and accessible, keeping the focus on engagement rather than complexity.

Netflix also signals that this is just the starting point, with more titles and franchises expected to be added over time.

Where to find it?


You can install the new app on your phone or tablet at no extra cost (there are no ads or in-app purchases either, thank God!) by downloading it from the Apple App Store or Google's Play Store.

You need to be signed in to your Netflix account to use it.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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