MWC organizers will decide whether to cancel event this Friday
We'll know on Friday if MWC 2020 is canceled
According to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the GSMA will meet this Friday to assess the ongoing coronavirus situation and the risk it poses for business and members of the public attending MWC 2020 in Barcelona.
There’s no word just yet on which way the GSMA is leaning in terms of its decision, but it’s believed European carriers Orange, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) have a huge role in the decision. These three companies are arguably the backbone of MWC and a decision on their part to pull out would be catastrophic.
GSMA has announced new preventative measures
The organizers have already announced plans to provide extra sanitary products to attendees. It’s also planning to use thermal cameras to detect people with high temperatures, a key symptom of coronavirus.
GSMA also confirmed that people traveling from China’s Hubei province won’t be allowed to enter. Everybody else will be required to prove they have been outside of China for at least 14 days, but how they plan to enforce the latter remains to be seen.
While most international travelers will have their passports, EU nationals are allowed to enter the event with their national identity cards, which don’t include any travel stamps.
