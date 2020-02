Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo confirm plans to attend MWC as scheduled, unlike LG and Sony

UPDATE: Huawei has confirmed it will also be attending MWC 2020. The updated story continues below.





###





Oppo has no plans to cancel anytime soon

Xiaomi wants to showcase new products in Barcelona

Some of the biggest names in tech have recently pulled out of this year’s Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears. However, two of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers have today revealed they have no plans to follow suit.In a statement earlier today, Oppo confirmed that it plans to attend MWC in Barcelona remain unchanged. The company says the safety of its employees is a top priority and has now committed to following all of the GSMA’s guidelines in addition to several other preventative measures.These include obligatory self-isolation for all employees traveling from China in Barcelona for 14 days before the event. Oppo staff will be required to conduct a health condition report daily during this period and throughout MWC itself.Oppo says its press conference venue, meeting room, MWC booth, shuttle transportation, and all showcased devices will be disinfected periodically. All staff and participants will also have their temperature taken before any event and required to use hand sanitizer.Lastly, Oppo will provide masks to employees and the public.Xiaomi published a very similar statement which reiterated plans to attend MWC and showcase its latest smartphones and smart devices. It also noted the importance of the health and safety of employees, partners, and press members.The company says it will guarantee all employees traveling from China show no symptoms and have been out of the country for at least 14 days before their arrival in Barcelona. This protocol also applies to all senior executives scheduled to take part in activities or meetings.