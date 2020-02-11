Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo confirm plans to attend MWC as scheduled, unlike LG and Sony

Huawei isn't withdrawing either





Huawei joined its Chinese rivals in reiterating plans to attend Mobile World Congress 2020. Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, will be present to unveil the company's "latest innovations" and new technologies.





The company is also planning exhibition areas for its new products. It is, nevertheless, working closely with GSMA to incorporate all necessary safety procedures and continues to monitor the situation closely.



