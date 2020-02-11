Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo confirm plans to attend MWC as scheduled, unlike LG and Sony
UPDATE: Huawei has confirmed it will also be attending MWC 2020. The updated story continues below.
###
Some of the biggest names in tech have recently pulled out of this year’s Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears. However, two of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers have today revealed they have no plans to follow suit.
Oppo has no plans to cancel anytime soon
In a statement earlier today, Oppo confirmed that it plans to attend MWC in Barcelona remain unchanged. The company says the safety of its employees is a top priority and has now committed to following all of the GSMA’s guidelines in addition to several other preventative measures.
Oppo says its press conference venue, meeting room, MWC booth, shuttle transportation, and all showcased devices will be disinfected periodically. All staff and participants will also have their temperature taken before any event and required to use hand sanitizer.
Xiaomi wants to showcase new products in Barcelona
Xiaomi published a very similar statement which reiterated plans to attend MWC and showcase its latest smartphones and smart devices. It also noted the importance of the health and safety of employees, partners, and press members.
The company says it will guarantee all employees traveling from China show no symptoms and have been out of the country for at least 14 days before their arrival in Barcelona. This protocol also applies to all senior executives scheduled to take part in activities or meetings.
In addition to following the official GSMA guidance, Xiaomi will also disinfect its exhibition booth and products on a “frequent basis.” All staff present in the booth will be from local offices around Europe, although these will also be monitored over the course of 14 days prior to MWC.
Huawei isn't withdrawing either
Huawei joined its Chinese rivals in reiterating plans to attend Mobile World Congress 2020. Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, will be present to unveil the company's "latest innovations" and new technologies.
The company is also planning exhibition areas for its new products. It is, nevertheless, working closely with GSMA to incorporate all necessary safety procedures and continues to monitor the situation closely.
