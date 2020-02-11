MWC Android Xiaomi

Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo confirm plans to attend MWC as scheduled, unlike LG and Sony

Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo confirm plans to attend MWC as scheduled, unlike LG and Sony
UPDATE: Huawei has confirmed it will also be attending MWC 2020. The updated story continues below.

###

Some of the biggest names in tech have recently pulled out of this year’s Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears. However, two of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers have today revealed they have no plans to follow suit.

Oppo has no plans to cancel anytime soon


In a statement earlier today, Oppo confirmed that it plans to attend MWC in Barcelona remain unchanged. The company says the safety of its employees is a top priority and has now committed to following all of the GSMA’s guidelines in addition to several other preventative measures.

These include obligatory self-isolation for all employees traveling from China in Barcelona for 14 days before the event. Oppo staff will be required to conduct a health condition report daily during this period and throughout MWC itself.

Oppo says its press conference venue, meeting room, MWC booth, shuttle transportation, and all showcased devices will be disinfected periodically. All staff and participants will also have their temperature taken before any event and required to use hand sanitizer.

Lastly, Oppo will provide masks to employees and the public.

Xiaomi wants to showcase new products in Barcelona


Xiaomi published a very similar statement which reiterated plans to attend MWC and showcase its latest smartphones and smart devices. It also noted the importance of the health and safety of employees, partners, and press members.

The company says it will guarantee all employees traveling from China show no symptoms and have been out of the country for at least 14 days before their arrival in Barcelona. This protocol also applies to all senior executives scheduled to take part in activities or meetings.

In addition to following the official GSMA guidance, Xiaomi will also disinfect its exhibition booth and products on a “frequent basis.” All staff present in the booth will be from local offices around Europe, although these will also be monitored over the course of 14 days prior to MWC.

Huawei isn't withdrawing either


Huawei joined its Chinese rivals in reiterating plans to attend Mobile World Congress 2020. Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, will be present to unveil the company's "latest innovations" and new technologies.

The company is also planning exhibition areas for its new products. It is, nevertheless, working closely with GSMA to incorporate all necessary safety procedures and continues to monitor the situation closely.

Venom
Reply

12. Venom

Posts: 4095; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

Oh yeah, nothing fishy or suspicious about Chinese OEMs still attending while everyone else is dropping out for safety reasons. Nooo nothing suspicious about this at all.

posted on 3 min ago

db1020000
Reply

10. db1020000

Posts: 44; Member since: Feb 17, 2019

So, coronavirus will attend MWC this year

posted on 2 hours ago

danny_a2005
Reply

2. danny_a2005

Posts: 374; Member since: Oct 06, 2011

Just as I thought. Japanese and Chinese cultures are different. Chinese since they are billions and billions don't care about their employees health or lifes. While Japanese culture is the complete opposite. It's funny cause the virus was originated in China. And they are the first attending

posted on 4 hours ago

Subie
Reply

3. Subie

Posts: 2463; Member since: Aug 01, 2015

Multiple Chinese vendors have canceled their plans to attend. And unless you can verify that there will be no Japanese vendors of any kind at MWC 2020 then your comment is assumptive. It's also racist!

posted on 4 hours ago

meanestgenius
Reply

5. meanestgenius

Posts: 23025; Member since: May 28, 2014

There are so many racist on this site that it's ridiculous. And so many of them are racist agaisnt POC and Asians. It's horrible.

posted on 3 hours ago

AlienKiss
Reply

9. AlienKiss

Posts: 350; Member since: May 21, 2019

I'm not racist, I ONLY like Sony and Samsung. NOTHING else. PERIOD. No Apple, no OnePlus, no chinese brand, no Pixel. How is that racist? Also I like Sushi more than chinese food. Is that racist? I'm from Europe in case you're wondering. You're throwing the racist bs just because you have nothing to say about things like what I just said above.

posted on 2 hours ago

danny_a2005
Reply

7. danny_a2005

Posts: 374; Member since: Oct 06, 2011

Read some stuff about culture. How Japanese and Chinese cultures are different. I used to work for a Chinese company so I know a lot about it. It's not racism when all that's stated are facts.

posted on 3 hours ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

8. joshuaswingle

Posts: 768; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

What facts did you state? Vivo, ZTE, Umidigi, and more Chinese companies have canceled their presence at MWC 2020 citing the safety of employees and the public. So your statement is clearly incorrect. Also, Sony is literally the only Japanese company that's canceled. You can't generalize things because of one case.

posted on 2 hours ago

AlienKiss
Reply

11. AlienKiss

Posts: 350; Member since: May 21, 2019

Clearly you can tell when someone is being a bit sarcastic in written form. Maybe a bit harsh, but not a lie either.. Get a Snickers.. Relax..

posted on 2 hours ago

Venom
Reply

13. Venom

Posts: 4095; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

There's something strange going on with this. Of course you have some people who are trying to play the sympathy card and say that it's race related. Lol last time I checked, Japan was an Asian country.

posted on 1 min ago

view all comments
Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
