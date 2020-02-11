MWC Android

Intel and Vivo withdraw from MWC in Barcelona alongside others

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 11, 2020, 4:02 AM
Intel and Vivo withdraw from MWC in Barcelona alongside others
The new decade has not been kind to Mobile World Congress so far. Major players including Sony, LG, and Ericsson have already canceled their plans to attend over coronavirus fears and now four other companies have announced similar measures.

The world’s sixth-largest smartphone manufacturer, Vivo, has confirmed it’s withdrawing from MWC in Barcelona. The company was planning to unveil its Apex 2020 concept phone in Barcelona but says revised plans will be issued soon.

Vivo cited the health and safety of its employees and the public as the primary reason for the decision.

Following in these footsteps is chipmaker Intel. Speaking to VentureBeat about its decision, the company said “the safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution.”

Joining the two companies mentioned above is NTT Docomo, one of Japan’s largest carriers, and Chinese smartphone manufacturer UMIDIGI, who urged everybody to “stay safe” in Barcelona after the announcement of its withdrawal.

These cancelations come despite the GSM Association’s newest measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All travelers from China’s Hubei province are banned and everybody else will need to prove they’ve been out of China for at least 14 days.

The event organizers are also preparing extra sanitary products for members of the public and will be using thermal cameras at entrances.

Sony becomes latest major brand to pull out of MWC 2020 over coronavirus
Sony becomes latest major brand to pull out of MWC 2020 over coronavirus
yesterday, 4:31 AM, by Joshua Swingle
TCL cancels MWC 2020 press conference; still plans to attend
TCL cancels MWC 2020 press conference; still plans to attend
yesterday, 10:49 AM, by Joshua Swingle
LG and ZTE will skip MWC 2020 over coronavirus concerns
LG and ZTE will skip MWC 2020 over coronavirus concerns
Feb 04, 2020, 8:54 PM, by Cosmin Vasile
Amazon and NVIDIA pull out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns
Amazon and NVIDIA pull out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns
yesterday, 1:56 AM, by Cosmin Vasile

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

4 Comments

surethom
Reply

2. surethom

Posts: 1766; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

Hope MWC dont lose any money this year?

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

5. joshuaswingle

Posts: 766; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

The companies that pull out still have to cover all of their MWC costs. GSMA will only be responsible financially if it cancels the entire event.

posted on 29 min ago

Takeharu
Reply

1. Takeharu

Posts: 298; Member since: Oct 28, 2013

Honestly they might as well cancel MWC at this point

posted on 1 hour ago

Joshh
Reply

4. Joshh

Posts: 2; Member since: Mar 14, 2016

They will soon.

posted on 36 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless