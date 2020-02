Intel and Vivo withdraw from MWC in Barcelona alongside others

The new decade has not been kind to Mobile World Congress so far. Major players including Sony, LG, and Ericsson have already canceled their plans to attend over coronavirus fears and now four other companies have announced similar measures.The world’s sixth-largest smartphone manufacturer, Vivo, has confirmed it’s withdrawing from MWC in Barcelona. The company was planning to unveil its Apex 2020 concept phone in Barcelona but says revised plans will be issued soon.Vivo cited the health and safety of its employees and the public as the primary reason for the decision.Following in these footsteps is chipmaker Intel. Speaking toabout its decision, the company said “the safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution.”Joining the two companies mentioned above is NTT Docomo , one of Japan’s largest carriers, and Chinese smartphone manufacturer UMIDIGI, who urged everybody to “stay safe” in Barcelona after the announcement of its withdrawal.These cancelations come despite the GSM Association’s newest measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All travelers from China’s Hubei province are banned and everybody else will need to prove they’ve been out of China for at least 14 days.The event organizers are also preparing extra sanitary products for members of the public and will be using thermal cameras at entrances.