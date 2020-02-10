TCL cancels MWC 2020 press conference; still plans to attend
In a statement released earlier today, TCL said the decision has been made in light of “recent global health concerns” surrounding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The company is prioritizing the care of staff, customers, press, and other guests.
Little is known about what TCL has up its sleeves for Barcelona right now, but history suggests more self-branded foldable smartphones could be introduced. Whether there are plans to release them this time around remains to be seen, however.
TCL is also the company behind recent Alcatel and BlackBerry smartphones. The former will undoubtedly make an appearance in Spain too, but new BlackBerry devices won’t be appearing because TCL is in the process of ending its licensing agreement.
