Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

A huge flaw put numerous staple phones at risk – here's which brands are affected and how to protect your data

Your MediaTek-powered phone would most likely have this vulnerability.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Processors Oppo Nothing Vivo
MediaTek logo at a tech event.
MediaTek logo | Image by PhoneArena
You'll always hear experts advising against installing apps from unknown sources, as they may contain malicious code that could give hackers access to your phone. But what if your phone's SoC itself has a major vulnerability that could easily allow any malicious actor to steal your data? Sounds like a nightmare, right? Well, this nightmare has apparently come true, as a major security flaw has been identified in MediaTek chipsets that could let attackers access your smartphone in seconds.

Millions of MediaTek-powered phones are affected


Dojon, an internal security research team at popular cryptocurrency hardware wallet Ledger, recently discovered a major vulnerability in MediaTek SoC. Charles Guillemet, CTO at Ledger, posted about it on X, mentioning that the flaw could affect all MediaTek-powered Android smartphones that rely on Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).

For reference, a TEE is an isolated area in the main chipset that contains your sensitive information, such as fingerprint data, payment credentials, and more. Despite the software isolation, it is very much part of the main processor.

Recommended For You

That said, the CMF Phone 1, which runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300, was used for demonstration purposes. The white hat hackers were reportedly able to gain access to the phone within 45 seconds. The scary part is that the vulnerability could be exploited even when the device is turned off, allowing the hackers to access various sensitive data, such as PIN details. Storage was decrypted, and seed phrases from popular crypto wallets were also extracted during the exploit.

You may ask, why is the security flaw only exclusive to MediaTek devices? That's because, unlike MediaTek-powered phones that rely on TEE, Pixel smartphones, Apple devices, and many Snapdragon-featured phones have a dedicated security chip that is harder to break through. This chip ensures that sensitive details are isolated from the main chip.

Would a security flaw like this make you think twice before buying a MediaTek-powered phone in the future?
0 Votes

Here's what you need to do



Donjon reportedly informed MediaTek about this vulnerability before disclosing it to the public. The chipmaker has also confirmed to the security firm that it has rolled out the fix to the manufacturers of all affected devices. That means the only thing you need to do is download any software update that lands on your MediaTek-powered Android phone, as it will most likely address the vulnerability.

Counterpoint's recent study suggests that MediaTek processors are used in almost 34% of all global smartphones. So, the impact of this flaw could be very significant. However, it's unclear whether it has ever been exploited by malicious actors to steal data. 

That said, in the March 2026 product security bulletin, MediaTek has listed all the chips that are affected by the security flaw. The listed processors clearly suggest that the issue isn't exclusive to any particular smartphone brand. Instead, it's spread across all popular names, including Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, Samsung, and Nothing.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
These foldable iPhone renders are probably from Apple itself
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer
You might start questioning the flagship tag of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra once you open the app drawer

Latest News

Google is making Android phones faster and improving battery life with a new system tweak
Google is making Android phones faster and improving battery life with a new system tweak
A huge flaw put numerous staple phones at risk – here's which brands are affected and how to protect your data
A huge flaw put numerous staple phones at risk – here's which brands are affected and how to protect your data
This generous pre-order Galaxy Buds 4 offer is amazingly still available
This generous pre-order Galaxy Buds 4 offer is amazingly still available
T-Mobile and Verizon perks come at a cost you wouldn't knowingly pay
T-Mobile and Verizon perks come at a cost you wouldn't knowingly pay
Apple's first foldable iPhone: 9 exciting features it may bring this fall
Apple's first foldable iPhone: 9 exciting features it may bring this fall
The new war might make iPhone, Galaxy displays way costlier, too
The new war might make iPhone, Galaxy displays way costlier, too
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless